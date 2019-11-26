 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Agnès Varda’s final film gives the French auteur the due she’s been owed her entire career

Tina Hassannia
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Varda by Agnès offers insight into the unorthodox oeuvre of the Nouvelle Vague filmmaker and artist.

Courtesy of TIFF

  • Varda by Agnès
  • Directed by Agnès Varda
  • Classification N/A
  • 115 minutes

rating

In Varda by Agnès, the late, great French auteur Agnès Varda narrates from a director’s chair to a packed opera house her recollections about a lifetime of work, from her influential black-and-white fiction film Cléo de 5 à 7 (1962) to her most recent documentary, co-directed by photographer JR, Faces Places (2017).

Despite her failing eyes, Varda is figuratively clear-eyed, warm and unsentimental in her recall. These include rarely heard anecdotes, such as one about the 1995 commercial flop One Hundred and One Nights, in which Robert De Niro tried, and only somewhat succeeded, to speak French. Sandrine Bonnaire, who starred as the homeless teenager Mona in Varda’s feminist film Vagabond (1985), tells a surprised Varda that on set, the director was uncharacteristically indifferent to the callouses the actress developed for the role. Footage from previous films – Mur Murs, The Gleaners and I and many more – rolls on as Varda contextualizes their productions, often a hybrid of aesthetic and personal musings.

This is a fascinating, informative, and reflective swan song that gives Varda the final word, and some of the due she’s been owed her entire career, as one of the most influential feminist filmmakers.

Story continues below advertisement

Varda by Agnès opens Nov. 29 at the TIFF Lightbox in Toronto, and Dec. 6 in Montreal and Vancouver

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies