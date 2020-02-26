 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Film Review

Albert Shin’s twisty Disappearance at Clifton Hill has grimy fun playing in the shadier corners of Niagara Falls

Barry Hertz
Disappearance at Clifton Hill focuses on Abby (British actress Tuppence Middleton) as she returns to Niagara Falls to settle family affairs.

  • Disappearance at Clifton Hill
  • Directed by Albert Shin
  • Written by Albert Shin and James Schultz
  • Starring Tuppence Middleton, Hannah Gross and David Cronenberg
  • Classification 14A; 100 minutes

If ever there was a setting crying out for cinematic exploitation, it’s the Canadian side of Niagara Falls. A tacky tourist wonderland that barely masks the grit of a company town gone to seed, the current state of the area is an ideal staging ground for a nasty little neo-noir or tight psychological thriller. Fortunately, director Albert Shin has taken up the challenge, setting his delightfully twisty new mystery in the heart of the splashy-yet-trashy neighbourhood.

Focusing on Abby (British actress Tuppence Middleton) as she returns to the Falls to settle family affairs, Shin’s film has great fun with expectations, from subverting an early-on romance to painting his lead into extremely tight narrative corners. As Abby falls into a rabbit-hole conspiracy involving a missing boy, greedy developers, French-Canadian magicians and a local podcaster played by David Cronenberg (!), Disappearance at Clifton Hill becomes just as thrilling and disturbing as its titular strip of haunted houses and fading-fast motels.

Disappearance at Clifton Hill opens Feb. 28

