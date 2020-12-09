 Skip to main content
Film Review

Amazon Prime Video’s I’m Your Woman takes the focus off bad men doing bad things, but is that enough?

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Rachel Brosnahan in I’m Your Woman.

Wilson Webb/Courtesy of Amazon Studios

  • I’m Your Woman
  • Directed by Julia Hart
  • Written by Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz
  • Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Arinze Kene and Frankie Faison
  • Classification R; 120 minutes

rating

2 out of 4 stars

“Admirable” can be the kiss of death for a film. Good intentions are well and fine, but if a movie doesn’t have much else to offer, then what’s the point? I found myself hurling this question around in my head until my skull broke while watching the new thriller I’m Your Woman.

Director Julia Hart’s film is indeed admirable in its conceit. So many crime films follow the men doing the dirty deeds, with only a quick glimpse at the women they sideline or leave behind. Here, Hart does away with the central bad man doing bad things right from the beginning, instead focusing on the wife, Jean (Rachel Brosnahan), who is now left to pick up the pieces of her shattered domesticity. With her husband missing, several gangsters looking to her for answers and a new ever-crying baby to take care of, Jean is now cast as the central antihero in a drama only partly of her own making.

Open this photo in gallery

Director Julia Hart’s film focuses on Jean (Rachel Brosnahan), who is left to pick up the pieces of her shattered domesticity after her husband goes missing.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios/Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Unfortunately, Hart and her co-writer/husband Jordan Horowitz don’t have much more to offer than a different perspective – and no POV shift can compensate for a film that looks otherwise so familiar in its twists and turns. And while Brosnahan offers a completely different performance from her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel act, even she occasionally looks bored with what trials and tribulations Jean must overcome.

Story continues below advertisement

Respect – ugh, that and “admirable” are truly damning-with-praise signifiers – must be paid, though, to Hart and her production-design team, which brings Jean’s vaguely 1970s-set world to life. Jean’s story might be no-frills, but the film certainly looks like it dipped into Amazon Prime Video’s surely Scrooge McDuck-sized vault more than a few times. That’s the kind of chutzpah that anyone can, well, admire.

Open this photo in gallery

Frankie Faison and Rachel Brosnahan in I'm Your Woman.

Wilson Webb/Courtesy of Amazon Studios

I’m Your Woman is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting Dec. 11

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies