Julianne Moore, right, and Justice Smith in Sharper on Apple TV+.ALISON COHEN ROSA/APPLE TV+

Sharper

Directed by Benjamin Caron

Written by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka

Starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan and John Lithgow

Classification R; 116 minutes

Streaming on Apple TV+ starting Feb. 17

A good scam never goes out of style. While Netflix and other streamers are busy playing the short con with quick binges like Inventing Anna, The Dropout, Dirty John, and WeCrashed, it can feel like the movies forgot all about the natural appeal of a great swindler story. There is a gutter-level joy in watching a film engineer and then solve its own criminal puzzle – as if the filmmakers are presenting audiences with a promise that we know, or hope, won’t be broken: You’ll figure this out, so long as you pay extremely careful attention.

Arguably, it’s been four years since the last real big-screen hustle (that would be, um, 2019′s The Hustle) and even longer if we’re talking about a genuinely good con-artist tale (perhaps 2015′s Focus?). Either way, it has been too long since Hollywood pulled a solid fast one on us. And after watching the new thriller Sharper – seemingly designed for the big screen in scope, cast and ambition, but only made possible by the Apple TV+ coffers, a cruel film-industry con if there ever was one – it may still be some time yet until we’re stung in all the right places.

Following a group of impossibly sexy grifters in a New York filled with grimy dives and sky-high palaces (with absolutely nothing in-between), director Benjamin Caron’s feature debut has the look and feel of a classic con movie. But not the cold, calculating soul.

Divided into a series of character-specific chapters, the film opens on Sandra (Briana Middleton), a young PhD student who has a meet-cute moment with a lonely bookstore owner named Tom (Justice Smith). But, as these things tend to go, not everything in the couple’s too-perfect relationship is as it seems. Money is needed, dreams are dashed, lives are shattered, and we’re left wondering just how long it will take for the top-billed star of this movie, Julianne Moore, to finally show up.

Briana Middleton and Justice Smith in Sharper.APPLE TV+

The answer: about 35 minutes, which is when the film shifts to the POV of the smooth-talking sleaze Max (Sebastian Stan), who is running a deceitful game of his own that involves trophy wife Madeleine (Julianne Moore) and her new hedge-fund trader husband Richard (John Lithgow).

Just how the script ties together Sandra and Tom to Max, Madeleine and Richard is, presumably, half or even three-quarters of the fun here – yet the twists and turns inherent to scam cinema are easily guessed by anyone with even a passing familiarity of the genre. Double, triple, quadruple crosses, the backward reveal and the front-facing gotcha moment – Sharper doesn’t so much telegraph these twists as it texts them straight to your brain with a loud, repetitive and rather needy “ping!” There is a dangerous game of low expectations being played here, and audiences are the prime mark.

At least the film’s stars look great, moving through a metropolis that is seductive on levels both primal and posh. The best decision that Caron makes is shooting Sharper on actual film instead of going digital, resulting in a cityscape that feels real and lived-in, as textured as it is wish-fulfilment fantasy. Unfortunately the director has only one more good decision left in him – that would be casting Moore, Stan and Lithgow – and afterward quickly finds that his luck runs dry.

”If you’re going to steal,” Lithgow’s power play says at one point, “steal a lot.” Aside from this being Sharper’s best line of dialogue (take that for what you will), it accidentally crystallizes the film’s central problem: If you’re going to make a con movie, you better con big, con bold. No one likes to find out, or at least so quickly realize, that they’re far craftier than the storyteller who promised to outwit them.

Certainly not every con movie has to be on the level of, say, David Mamet (The Spanish Prisoner, House of Games) – especially when moviegoers have by now been so exposed to every manner of twist that we’re all little criminal masterminds in our own heads. But when the narrative knife is as dull as it is here, there is just no fun in bleeding out. If Caron and his collaborators don’t learn their lesson, though, at least we will. Work smarter, not Sharper.