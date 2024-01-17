I.S.S.

Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Written by Nick Shafir

Starring Ariana DeBose, Pilou Asbaek and Chris Messina

Classification PG; 95 minutes

Opens in theatres Jan. 19

A movie so dumb that it has tricked itself into thinking it is smart enough to be self-knowingly stupid, the new astronaut thriller, I.S.S., is a true waste of inner and outer space.

Opening with a few lines detailing the purpose and history of the International Space Station, director Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s film quickly introduces audiences to its small cast of characters: three American astronauts and three Russian cosmonauts who are tasked with manning the bilateral base of operations.

There is biologist Dr. Kira Foster (Ariana DeBose), whose defining trait is that she has a cool haircut and likes mice. Then there’s Christian (John Gallagher Jr.), who we learn misses his girls back on Earth because his every other line of dialogue is, “I miss my girls”; and team leader Gordon (Chris Messina), whose moustache has more layers than anyone else on-screen. Oh, and there are those Russians, too, though we don’t learn much about them except for the fact that they like to drink vodka.

Things kick slightly into gear after the crew spot, from their perch in orbit, what appear to be a series of nuclear detonations back on Earth. And then dueling messages arrive, one from Washington the other from Moscow: Both sides are ordered to take control of the I.S.S. from the other, by any means necessary.

In a way, it is easy to empathize with screenwriter Nick Shafir here. Who among us hasn’t had a great germ of an idea and then, satisfied with that initial burst of inspiration, left it at that, assuming that the hard work of developing and deepening it would come at a later point to be determined? The trouble with I.S.S. is that no such further effort was ever expended, leaving a nifty concept (albeit one that’s also been explored in the Apple TV+ series, For All Mankind) to float in the air, untethered to anything of substance, let alone gravity.

What might have been a fun and thrifty exercise in B-movie January trash, a la The Beekeeper, instead quickly devolves into eye-rolling tedium. There is panic, paranoia and sabotage – or, at least, the veneer of such excitement. For a story about the very fate of planet Earth, the stakes feel nonexistent, while the movie’s many so-called twists arrive with as much subtle tact as the exhaust of a rocket blast.

Cowperthwaite – who makes a curious leap here from the melodrama of 2019′s Our Friend and her docs, including 2013′s SeaWorld-skewering hit Blackfish – is largely innocent of engineering I.S.S.’s hay-wiring. She stages the American and Russian scheming with a semi-diverting sense of dramatic fluidity, her camera drifting between the two sides of the space station with a sense of ease. But there is only so much she can do with such a pressurized chamber piece when the script is sloppy and the performances weightless.

Messina and Game of Thrones regular Pilou Asbaek (playing a cosmonaut of unclear allegiances) come off best, allowing a palpable sense of panic to penetrate their characters’ tough layers of machismo. But lead star DeBose cannot maintain a base level of energy as the ostensible hero, while Gallagher (already used to playing slippery dudes stuck in claustrophobic situations thanks to his role in 2016′s 10 Cloverfield Lane) aims for self-conscious cheese but instead drowns in discount astro-gouda.

What’s that they say about space, again – no one can hear you yawn?