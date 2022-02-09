As a train weaves its way up to the Arctic Circle, two strangers share a journey that will change their perspective on life.Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics / Mongrel Media

Compartment No. 6

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen

Written by Juho Kuosmanen and Andris Feldmanis, based on the novel by Rosa Liksom Starring Seidi Haarla and Yuriy Borisov

Classification R; 107 minutes

Opens Feb. 11 at Toronto’s TIFF Lightbox and Vancouver’s Vancity; Feb. 18 in Montreal; and other cities throughout the winter

Critic’s Pick

Train journeys can be magical, and a wonderful setting for a romance. It’s not unexpected to find two complete strangers sharing a compartment become companions during a long journey, which is precisely what happens in Compartment No. 6.

Director Juho Kuosmanen.Henri Vares/Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics / Mongrel Media

Based on a novel, this train journey is set in Russia, seemingly in the late nineties. Laura (Seidi Haarla), a Finnish grad student in Moscow, has planned a trip to a remote city in the Arctic Circle to see some petroglyphs. This idea is championed by her Russian lover Irina, but we quickly get the sense there is growing distance between them. As Laura contemplates her journey in silence, Ljoha (Yuriy Borisov) bursts into the compartment and into Laura’s space. However, a slow friendship develops between the two, as they start to begrudgingly see each other beyond first impressions.

When it seems like Laura’s visit to see the petroglyphs is in jeopardy, Ljoha comes to the rescue – setting us up for a glorious romp in inclement weather. Russia’s stark landscape makes for breathtaking and sometimes comical scenes. This is a trip well worth taking.

