 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Film Reviews

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Big-hearted 12 Mighty Orphans is the Dirty Dozen of football films

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ty Roberts' film 12 Mighty Orphans tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes to playing for the Texas state championships.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics / Mongrel Media

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • 12 Mighty Orphans
  • Directed by Ty Roberts
  • Written by Ty Roberts, Lane Garrison, Kevin Meyer (Based on the book Twelve Mighty Orphans:, by Jim Dent)
  • Starring Luke Wilson, Martin Sheen, Frank Wynn, Jake Austin Walker
  • Classification NA; 118 minutes
  • Opens Aug. 6 in theatres

Who could resist a Depression-era sports drama involving Texas orphans and a gentle, do-gooder head football coach named Rusty Russell? In 12 Mighty Orphans, we’ve got a scrub squad that is undersized, unwanted and undermanned. As the movie title indicates, just 12 kids are on the whole team – a dirty dozen by any other name.

There’s a villainous orphanage official (Seinfeld’s Wayne Knight in scheming Snidely Whiplash mode) who runs his side of the humble institution like a prison. The lovable assistant coach is a country doctor with a drinking problem. With its old-fashioned look, quaint unsophistication and self-consciously big heart, this film is Hoosiers meets The Longest Yard, with an Oliver Twist.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Wayne Knight portrays Frank Wynn, the villainous orphanage official.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics / Mongrel Media

The screenplay is adapted from sportswriter Jim Dent’s book Twelve Mighty Orphans: The Inspiring True Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football. Director-writer Ty Roberts took that ball and ran with it, playing up the David vs. Goliath angle with tear-streaked emotions.

Luke Wilson stars as coach Russell, a First World War veteran who motivates a team of misfits by strategic innovation – literally game-changing tactics – and by instilling in the boys a sense of self-esteem.

Standouts include Jake Austin Walker as Hardy Brown, the brooding best player, and Bob Dylan’s model-actor grandson Levi Dylan as Fairbanks, fast on the field and off it. These guys are authentically boys among men: Walker at age 24 and Dylan at 27 defy belief attempting to portray 17-year-olds.

Martin Sheen is ol’ Doc Hall, a flask-happy father figure. Robert Duvall makes an appearance, but his role as a friend of the orphanage was all but edited out of the film. Still, this marks the first time Sheen and Duvall have appeared together on screen since Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now from 1979.

You say apocalypse, and Sheen’s narrator/doctor says the Dust Bowl calamity of the 1930s “made hell on Earth look forgiving.” What does that even mean? The phrase “hell on Earth” is a figure of speech – do the scriptwriters not know this?

Indeed, the film is over the top, as these kind of Hollywood heartstring-pullers tend to be. More than once, the coach’s battlefield flashbacks are equated with football field misfortunes. It’s out of proportion and shameless. But, as they say, everything is bigger in Texas. And it is probably true that all is fair in love, war and motion pictures. Go cliché or go home, to coin a phrase.

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s pick designation across all coverage. (Television reviews, typically based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies