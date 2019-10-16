 Skip to main content

Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite is a four-star polemic sharp enough to draw blood

Barry Hertz
Parasite is the new film from Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho.

  • Parasite
  • Written and directed by Bong Joon-ho
  • Starring Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun and Choi Woo-sik
  • Classification R
  • 132 minutes

An exhilarating and furious indictment of class struggle, Parasite might be the masterpiece South Korea’s Bong Joon-ho has been working toward his entire career. Mixing the social outrage of Snowpiercer, the wild humour of Okja, the heartwarming family drama of The Host and the slow-boil vengeance of Mother, Bong’s latest work is a genre-hopping triumph.

Focusing on two families – one a clan of con artists living in a cramped basement apartment, the other led by a tech mogul who keeps his wife and two children safely ensconced in a star architect’s modern-luxe mansion – Parasite expertly plays with tension and expectations. At first, it appears that Bong has created a sharp comedy, especially when he digs into the details of how one family becomes so familiar with the other. But then, in the midst of a torrential thunderstorm no less, both families’ lives become upended in the most peculiar of ways, leading to a final hour that is sharp enough to draw blood.

Parasite opens Oct. 18 in Toronto.

