Open this photo in gallery: Mary Steenburgen stars as Carol, Jane Fonda as Vivian, Diane Keaton as Diane and Candice Bergen as Sharon in Book Club: The Next Chapter.Courtesy of FIFTH SEASON/Focus Features

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Directed by Bill Holderman

Written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms

Starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen

Classification PG; 107 minutes

Opens in theatres May 12

Book Club: The Next Chapter opens with a quote from the novel The Alchemist, teasing a line about fate and adventure and how the two align. It’s a sign of what’s to come with the titular group of women whose lives we’ve gotten to know over two films now.

Diane Keaton (Jane) is our narrator, and she sets up the stakes. The women have been cooped up at home because of the pandemic, and we spend a good portion of the film’s beginning learning about how each of them spent lockdown. It’s a bit of an unwanted reminder of the past few years – a flashback to a not-so-distant past that still looms large.

Jane Fonda’s character, Vivian, spent the pandemic holed up with a boyfriend, played by Don Johnson, and the forced time together turns this reluctant romantic’s tryst into a fully fledged relationship. She tells the women over a Zoom call that she’s getting married – for the first time. The four women, rounded out by Candice Bergen (Sharon) and Mary Steenburgen (Carol) are thrilled and decide to go to Italy for her bachelorette, a girls trip they’ve been trying to take for nearly 50 years.

Once they arrive in the country, they get to work following fate’s footsteps and opening themselves up to new experiences. This proves harder than imagined, as each woman is uniquely set in her ways. There are some stumbles, and some secrets are revealed, but they still manage lots of hiking, hijinks and hilarity among them. Too bad it doesn’t last.

The sequel to the wildly popular original movie – which focused on the women reading Fifty Shades of Grey – suffers from a generic script. It gives the women rote lines and over-the-top scenarios that distract from what made the first one shine: the women themselves.

The chemistry between the four actresses is palpable. They genuinely seem to like each other, and the scenes where they’re just cracking wise are the warmest and most enjoyable. Unfortunately most of the film is hampered by clunky dialogue and a kind of paint-by-numbers script that culminates in an ending so schlockey, you’ll think it’s a gag.

Despite all that, though, I found myself rooting for the characters, and I enjoyed spending time with them. Each actress is a rare talent, the kind of star you can’t help but enjoy onscreen. I wanted more for each of them, to see them sparkle with a script that truly did them justice.

It’s so unfortunate we don’t have more starring roles for women in their 70s and 80s, that we regulate them to background roles and force them into being grannies and helpless old women. The best thing about Book Club: The Next Chapter is just seeing these remarkable actresses do what they do best. I hope Hollywood can make better use of them in the future.

Special to The Globe and Mail