Open this photo in gallery Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa in Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, premiering Oct. 23 on Apple TV+. APPLE TV+

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You

Directed by Thom Zimny

Thom Zimny Written by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Starring Bruce Springsteen, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg

Bruce Springsteen, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg Classification NA; 91 minutes

rating 2.5 out of 4 stars `





For years we’ve been hearing that Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards would outlive everybody and the cockroaches. But the smart money should be on 71-year-old Bruce Springsteen, who in a new documentary about the making of his latest album is shown to be fit, tan and Marlboro Man handsome, with the skin tone of a god. The album is Letter to You, a record that addresses mortality and what bandleader Springsteen – not for nothing is he known as the Boss – calls the “confederacy” of bandmates.

The rock star reminisces about being the sole surviving member of a pre-fame group, the Castiles. He wrote a song about it: Last Man Standing. The film, shot handsomely in black and white by collaborator Thom Zimny, explains the themes of the album. It has the look of fly-on-the-wall documentation, but that’s a façade. There is no tension, no drama; this was shot with a predetermined narrative. “We’re having fun, damn it!” Springsteen implores his troops at one point.

I use the word “troops” intentionally, because there’s a war-buddy-reunion vibe to the making of the album, Springsteen’s first with the E Street Band in six years. The film is strikingly earnest. Springsteen’s overwritten narration and his whisky-glass toasts to his band are indistinguishable. With too much salutation and not enough action, this is a (fine) companion to the album but not a freestanding film.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You is available to stream on Apple TV+ starting Oct. 23