 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You on Apple TV+ earnestly and relentlessly addresses concept of bandhood

Brad Wheeler
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa in Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, premiering Oct. 23 on Apple TV+.

APPLE TV+

  • Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You
  • Directed by Thom Zimny
  • Written by Bruce Springsteen
  • Starring Bruce Springsteen, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg
  • Classification NA; 91 minutes

rating

2.5 out of 4 stars


For years we’ve been hearing that Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards would outlive everybody and the cockroaches. But the smart money should be on 71-year-old Bruce Springsteen, who in a new documentary about the making of his latest album is shown to be fit, tan and Marlboro Man handsome, with the skin tone of a god. The album is Letter to You, a record that addresses mortality and what bandleader Springsteen – not for nothing is he known as the Boss – calls the “confederacy” of bandmates.

The rock star reminisces about being the sole surviving member of a pre-fame group, the Castiles. He wrote a song about it: Last Man Standing. The film, shot handsomely in black and white by collaborator Thom Zimny, explains the themes of the album. It has the look of fly-on-the-wall documentation, but that’s a façade. There is no tension, no drama; this was shot with a predetermined narrative. “We’re having fun, damn it!” Springsteen implores his troops at one point.

Story continues below advertisement

I use the word “troops” intentionally, because there’s a war-buddy-reunion vibe to the making of the album, Springsteen’s first with the E Street Band in six years. The film is strikingly earnest. Springsteen’s overwritten narration and his whisky-glass toasts to his band are indistinguishable. With too much salutation and not enough action, this is a (fine) companion to the album but not a freestanding film.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You is available to stream on Apple TV+ starting Oct. 23

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies