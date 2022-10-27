Elizabeth Banks in Call Jane.Wilson Webb/Roadside Attractions via AP

Call Jane

Directed by Phyllis Nagy

Phyllis Nagy Written by Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi

Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi Starring Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver and Chris Messina

Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver and Chris Messina Classification R; 121 minutes

R; 121 minutes Opens in theatres Oct. 28

Critic’s Pick

The last thing you want is for a film about abortion rights to be timely, but alas it is 2022. Set in 1968 (prior to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision), Call Jane delivers a striking and affecting message that self-autonomy is crucial to survival, and that the fight for reproductive health is one that we can under no circumstances back down from.

After Joy (Elizabeth Banks) is denied pregnancy termination in the wake of a health crisis, she stumbles upon the Jane network, a group of feminist activists (headed by Virgina, played by Sigourney Weaver) who provide safe abortions through an illegal, underground network. There, despite the steep personal and legal risks, Joy’s world blossoms beyond her existing life as a homemaker, as the indispensability of Jane is countlessly proven.

While the film’s fictionalized components do help illustrate the importance of Jane as a movement, more emphasis on the real-life juggernauts who fuelled it (particularly as issues of race and class do come up) would have made director Phyllis Nagy’s account even more compelling. That said, strong performances by Banks, Weaver and Wunmi Mosaku add necessary depth to the story, and should inspire big conversations outside of the cinema about how nearly 40 years later, we can never go back.