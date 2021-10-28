William Magnus Lulua in Portraits from a Fire.Courtesy of GAT

Portraits from a Fire

Directed by Trevor Mack

Written by Manny Mahal

Starring William Magnus Lulua, Nathaniel Arcand and Asivak Koostachin

Classification N/A; 92 minutes

Opens in Landmark theatres Nov. 1; available digitally on-demand starting Nov. 9

Critic’s Pick

From its opening credits – blissful home movies over Wolf Parade’s urgent, driving guitar – Portraits from a Fire bursts with joy and energy. And from the first scene, humour and tenderness. Sixteen-year-old Tyler (William Magnus Lulua) is making his own movie at home: A space flick featuring crude hand-drawn cardboard characters, with Tyler providing all the voices from behind the camcorder. He is also his own hero: Dressed in costume, he saves the day.

Tyler is funny, kind and quirky. He thanks his inanimate characters after yelling “cut.” He films birds while providing David Attenborough-like commentary. He is friendly with the grown-ups on the reserve. But his ambition is palpable, as is his loneliness. He talks to the mirror or the camcorder, answering imaginary interview questions. He sets up a screening in an overgrown former hockey arena, but almost nobody shows: He has made the mistake of scheduling the premiere on bingo night. His cardboard cut-outs fill the front-row VIP seats instead.

Nathaniel Arcand in Portraits from a Fire.Courtesy of GAT

Then he makes a new, mysterious friend, Aaron (Asivak Koostachin), who encourages Tyler to mine material closer to home for his next project.

Because the domestic bliss of those opening-credits home movies has disappeared. Something is missing: Tyler’s mother. And his father (Nathaniel Arcand) has become a sort of emotional robot in her absence.

Early on, two elders remark that it’s time Tyler knows the truth. When we – and Tyler – find out what that is, it comes as a shock. But you have to wonder how this kid could get to 16 living in this community and not know his origin story.

Sammy Stump and William Magnus Lulua in Portraits from a Fire.Courtesy of GAT

Tsilhqot’in director Trevor Mack approaches his debut feature – filmed mostly in English with some Tsilhqot’in – with confidence, integrity and daring. It pays off.

Lulua as Tyler, a proxy for Mack, is terrific, as is Arcand. And the non-professional actors from British Columbia’s Tl’etinqox (Anaham) Reserve where Portraits was filmed are a delight; Sammy Stump in particular – to whom Mack gifts the last laugh.

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a Critic’s Pick designation across all coverage.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.