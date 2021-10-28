Portraits from a Fire
Directed by Trevor Mack
Written by Manny Mahal
Starring William Magnus Lulua, Nathaniel Arcand and Asivak Koostachin
Classification N/A; 92 minutes
Opens in Landmark theatres Nov. 1; available digitally on-demand starting Nov. 9
From its opening credits – blissful home movies over Wolf Parade’s urgent, driving guitar – Portraits from a Fire bursts with joy and energy. And from the first scene, humour and tenderness. Sixteen-year-old Tyler (William Magnus Lulua) is making his own movie at home: A space flick featuring crude hand-drawn cardboard characters, with Tyler providing all the voices from behind the camcorder. He is also his own hero: Dressed in costume, he saves the day.
Tyler is funny, kind and quirky. He thanks his inanimate characters after yelling “cut.” He films birds while providing David Attenborough-like commentary. He is friendly with the grown-ups on the reserve. But his ambition is palpable, as is his loneliness. He talks to the mirror or the camcorder, answering imaginary interview questions. He sets up a screening in an overgrown former hockey arena, but almost nobody shows: He has made the mistake of scheduling the premiere on bingo night. His cardboard cut-outs fill the front-row VIP seats instead.
Then he makes a new, mysterious friend, Aaron (Asivak Koostachin), who encourages Tyler to mine material closer to home for his next project.
Because the domestic bliss of those opening-credits home movies has disappeared. Something is missing: Tyler’s mother. And his father (Nathaniel Arcand) has become a sort of emotional robot in her absence.
Early on, two elders remark that it’s time Tyler knows the truth. When we – and Tyler – find out what that is, it comes as a shock. But you have to wonder how this kid could get to 16 living in this community and not know his origin story.
Tsilhqot’in director Trevor Mack approaches his debut feature – filmed mostly in English with some Tsilhqot’in – with confidence, integrity and daring. It pays off.
Lulua as Tyler, a proxy for Mack, is terrific, as is Arcand. And the non-professional actors from British Columbia’s Tl’etinqox (Anaham) Reserve where Portraits was filmed are a delight; Sammy Stump in particular – to whom Mack gifts the last laugh.
