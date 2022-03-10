The Wolf and the Lion is in theatres March 11.Courtesy of MK2 / Mile End

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

The Wolf and the Lion

Directed by Gilles de Maistre

Written by Gilles de Maistre and Prune de Maistre

Starring Molly Kunz, Charlie Carrick and Graham Greene

Classification PG; 99 minutes

Opens March 11 in theatres

If there is one take-away from The Wolf and the Lion, it’s that humans ruin everything. Including, quite disappointingly, certain aspects of this film.

Following the death of her grandfather, 20-year-old Alma (Molly Kunz) returns to her childhood home in the Canadian wilderness and crosses paths with a lion and wolf cub she begins to raise on her own. Unfortunately, nothing gold shall stay, and the two are eventually separated and taken by a circus owner and a duo of scientists, which leaves Alma to seek out and save her best friends.

To director Gilles de Maistre’s credit, a story about two astonishingly different animals – who still share a friendship – is rife with footage that puts almost every Dodo video to shame. Yet sadly, nearly all human interactions weigh it down to the point of creating a frustrating, dramatic and heavy-handed film. Will viewers glean that animal captivity can be a cruel and dangerous practice? Absolutely. But after spending so much time with The Wolf and the Lion, it’s hard to ignore that despite their cuteness and friendship, we’ve just been complicit in asking two animals to perform for us, too.

A wolf pup and a lost lion cub are rescued by a girl in The Wolf and the Lion.Courtesy of MK2 / Mile End

Special to The Globe and Mail

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter, with film, TV and streaming reviews and more. Sign up today.