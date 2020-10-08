 Skip to main content
Film Reviews

Film Review

Clark Johnson’s Percy is a conventional feel-good film with an autumnal vibe

Brad Wheeler
Open this photo in gallery

Christopher Walken stars as Percy Schmeiser in Clark Johnson's Percy.

Courtesy of Mongrel Media

  • Percy
  • Directed by Clark Johnson
  • Written by Garfield Lindsay Miller, Hilary Pryor
  • Starring Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci, Zach Braff, Adam Beach, Roberta Maxwell
  • Classification NA; 120 mins


rating

3 out of 4 stars

Christopher Walken has played some weirdos in his time, but Percy Schmeiser isn’t one of them. He’s the stoic, laconic Percy of Percy, a low-key but satisfying enough drama about a Saskatchewan farmer who takes on agrochemical giant Monsanto, the multinational that accuses him of stealing its genetically modified canola seeds.

Open this photo in gallery

Zach Braff blandly portrays a small-town lawyer, Jackson, who is out of his depth.

Handout

It’s based on a true story, with Monsanto as the corporate villain and Walken’s titular curmudgeon the underdog Everyman. Moralizing and a populist bent are at work, but not out of control. Well, not until the credits roll to the sounds of Woody Guthrie’s This Land is Your Land, anyway. A little hokey.

Though Percy revolves around a lawsuit, we see more farm field than courtroom. Zach Braff blandly portrays a small town lawyer out of his depth. To give some personality to the character, Braff uses a cane. It’s a...what do you call it? A crutch. Christina Ricci plays a peppy non-GMO activist whose motor and scheming never stop. She’s in a completely different film than the rest of the laidback cast.

Percy is a conventional feel-good film with an autumnal vibe and a Canadiana soundtrack that features David Francey and Old Man Luedecke. Fiddles are fiddled; banjos are plucked. Though the word “glyphosate” is mentioned way too often, Percy is homespun and genetically unmodified.

Open this photo in gallery

Christina Ricci plays Rebecca, a non-GMO activist whose motor and scheming never stop.

Handout

Percy opens Oct. 9.

