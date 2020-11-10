 Skip to main content
Clever bromance The Climb is far from an uphill battle

Brad Wheeler
Open this photo in gallery

Gayle Rankin, left, as Marissa, Kyle Marvin as Kyle, Michael Angelo Covino, right, as Mike in Michael Angelo Covino's The Climb.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics / Mongrel Media

  • The Climb
  • Directed by Michael Angelo Covino
  • Written by Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin
  • Starring Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin
  • Classification R; 94 minutes

rating

3 out of 4 stars


Cleverly structured and popping with realistic dialogue, The Climb is a bromance comedy of uncommonly high aspirations. And if the message is simple – when one falls down, it’s best to get right back up – nothing else about the film is.

Through a series of well-crafted vignettes and excellent segues, director/writer/co-star Michael Angelo Covino and writer/co-star Kyle Marvin explore a dysfunctional but weirdly durable friendship. They play life-long friends – brothers in every way but blood – who are co-dependent and quite unlike. One is sad, toxic and aggressively selfish; the other, submissive and tolerant to a fault. Their relationship survives shocking betrayals and brutal honesty.

Open this photo in gallery

Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin play life-long friends who explore a dysfunctional but weirdly durable friendship.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics / Mongrel Media

The humour is mostly dark and dry, which makes the occasional laugh-out-loud moments all the funnier, and the unexpected artful Euro-cinema interludes all the more delightful. Life is an uphill battle says The Climb, a film that gets better as it goes, even if life often does not.

The Climb opens Nov. 13 in select theatres across Canada

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

