 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Colten Boushie documentary nipawistamasowin: We Will Stand Up is searing, essential cinema on modern Canada

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

Colten Boushie documentary nipawistamasowin: We Will Stand Up is searing, essential cinema on modern Canada

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Debbie Baptiste, left, and Jade Tootoosis at the United Nations building in New York in a still from the documentary nipawistamasowin: We Will Stand Up.

Melissa Kent/The Canadian Press

  • nipawistamasowin: We Will Stand Up
  • Directed by: Tasha Hubbard
  • Classification: PG; 98 minutes

rating

Painful, necessary and laced with time-capsule-ready images of what it means to live in Canada today, Tasha Hubbard’s nipawistamasowin: We Will Stand Up will sear itself into your consciousness. What starts off as a detailed look into the 2016 Saskatchewan farmland killing of Colten Boushie, and the outcry that resulted after Gerald Stanley was acquitted of second-degree murder in the 22-year-old Cree man’s death, turns into an intimate portrait of generations-long grief.

Hubbard, whose film won the Best Canadian Feature Documentary Award at the Hot Docs film festival earlier this month, approaches the material with a justifiably mad-as-hell tone, but almost never lets her own voice supersede those of Boushie’s family members. Their quest for justice is compelling and devastating in equal measure, and results in a visit to Parliament Hill that plays differently depending on what you think of Justin Trudeau’s government right this very minute.

Story continues below advertisement

The film’s strengths are only slightly subverted when Hubbard attempts to tie the Boushie family’s tragedy to her own personal story, but as a work depicting both a specific moment in time and a wide-ranging history of trauma suffered by Canada’s Indigenous people, We Will Stand Up is necessary, essential, riveting viewing.

nipawistamasowin: We Will Stand Up opens May 31 in Toronto, Regina, Edmonton and Vancouver; June 5 in Winnipeg; June 6 in Sudbury.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter