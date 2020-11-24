 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

David Bowie drama Stardust, which features zero David Bowie songs, is a true space oddity

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Johnny Flynn stars in David Bowie biopic Stardust.

Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

  • Stardust
  • Directed by Gabriel Range
  • Written by Gabriel Range and Christopher Bell
  • Starring Johnny Flynn, Marc Maron and Jena Malone
  • Classification 14A; 109 minutes

rating

2 out of 4 stars


To get in the film-reviewing mood, I require only two things: comfortable pants and, when possible, the soundtrack or score of the movie I’m critiquing. So although I’m writing this review of the new David Bowie biopic Stardust in my crusty Roots sweatpants (which I’ve seen far too much of this pandemic), I’m cheating myself by listening to the entirety of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. Because while Stardust covers the period of Bowie’s life just before he released his breakthrough 1972 album, the film doesn’t feature a single track from the record. Or any Bowie music at all.

This is due to a rights issue, with the Bowie estate refusing to endorse the film. And while director Gabriel Range tries to overcome this huge hurdle by having Bowie (Johnny Flynn) perform cover songs (The Yardbirds’ I Wish You Would), a rock-star biopic without the music of said rock star ends up being a pointless exercise. We can only hear so many other characters – from Bowie’s then-wife Angie (Jena Malone) to his U.S. publicist (Marc Maron) – extoll the virtues of Bowie’s musical genius without requiring actual sonic evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Flynn's performance is noticeably lacking in charm.

Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

Maybe this musical deficit would have worked if Range and his co-writer Christopher Bell crafted some sort of fantabulous melodrama that mirrored Bowie’s outre Ziggy Stardust persona. But instead, we’re left with a glum and no-frills look at a creatively stymied rocker at loose ends during a trip to the finer parking garages, anonymous hallways and apartment-building rooftops of America (in reality a poorly disguised Hamilton).

Flynn seems perpetually at odds with Range’s conception of Bowie, alternately playing him as a sullen brat or a rakish prankster, but always with a significant deficit of charm. Malone, missing from most of the movie, isn’t given much of anything to do as the in-reality extraordinarily interesting figure of Angie, except to stare daggers at her husband. Only Maron, riffing off the sleazebag-mentor shtick he’s mastered on Netflix’s Glow, jolts the story alive.

But if you’re curious: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars still rocks.

Stardust opens in select Canadian theatres and is available digitally on-demand starting Nov. 27

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies