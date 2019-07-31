 Skip to main content

Film Reviews David Crosby: Remember My Name proves the musician is no easy rider

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

David Crosby: Remember My Name proves the musician is no easy rider

Brad Wheeler
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

David Crosby is the subject of a new documentary by A.J. Eaton.

Handout

  • David Crosby: Remember My Name
  • Directed by A.J. Eaton
  • Classification: 14A
  • 95 minutes

rating

Apparently Dennis Hopper’s character in Easy Rider was at least partly inspired by sixties rock star David Crosby.

But Crosby, as we learn in the fascinating documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name, is no easy rider. He’s no easy anything. What he is is stunningly self-aware, relentlessly candid and highly interested in the subject at hand, which is himself.

Rock-journalist-turned-filmmaker Cameron Crowe does the interviewing, but he barely needs to be there. Crosby never shuts up, and you don’t want him to. Seventy-seven years old and on his second liver, he’s running out of time: “I’m afraid of dying, and I’m close." He says he hurt people, that he was a bad companion, that he got his girlfriends hooked on the same drugs to which he was addicted. An abrasive weirdo and committed troublemaker, the harmony-singing musician is loathed by some of his former bandmates in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Story continues below advertisement

First-time filmmaker A.J. Eaton concocts a narrative involving Crosby’s tearful wife, who worries when her heart-attack-waiting-to-happen husband goes on tour that she’ll never see him again. It feels like jive; why doesn’t she just go on tour with him? Other than that, there’s nothing phony here – though, at the end of the film, Crosby makes an impish remark on the subject of truth that the devil himself would admire. But that’s just the Croz at work.

Remember his name? The dude is unforgettable, now more than ever thanks to this film’s excellent, incandescent illumination.

David Crosby: Remember My Name opens at Toronto’s Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema on Aug. 2; Vancouver and Montreal, Aug. 9.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter