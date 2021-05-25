Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.
- The Water Man
- Directed by David Oyelowo
- Written by Emma Needell
- Starring Rosario Dawson, David Oyelowo and Alfred Molina
- Classification PG; 91 minutes
CRITIC’S PICK
Magic realism – it’s tough to nail both. In this unapologetically sincere family film, his directorial debut, the actor David Oyelowo (Selma) does better with the realism than the magic. But that’s okay, because the realism is more important.
Gunner (Lonnie Chavis, who plays young Randall on This is Us) is a good kid going through a tough time. He’s moved to a new town in rural Oregon; his strict father (Oyelowo) only recently rejoined the family after working abroad, and his beloved mother (Rosario Dawson) is gravely ill. Local lore has it that the Water Man, who roams the deep woods in a bear coat, holds the secret to immortality. So Gunner, led by the punky Jo (Amiah Miller), sets off to find him.
Oyelowo is clearly going for an E.T./Stand by Me vibe – a smart goal – but the Water Man myth feels incomplete. What is magical, though, is the chance to root for a young Black male hero as he navigates a family crisis that’s both specific and universal, and not based on race.
The Water Man is available on-demand, including Apple TV/iTunes and Google Play, starting May 25
