 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Denzel Washington thriller The Little Things feels recovered from a late-’90s time capsule

Barry Hertz
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Denzel Washington stars in writer-director John Lee Hancock's thriller The Little Things.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • The Little Things
  • Written and directed by John Lee Hancock
  • Starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto
  • Classification R; 127 minutes

There is something exciting and fresh about encountering something so old as The Little Things. Because while the new serial-killer thriller was filmed at the tail end of 2019 and features stars both everlasting (Denzel Washington) and rising (Rami Malek), its story, characters and overall execution feel recovered from a time capsule, buried circa 1997. And not only because the film takes place in the mid-1990s.

Following two odd-couple cops and their hunt for a Los Angeles-based predator, writer-director John Lee Hancock’s film is a just-the-facts-ma’am procedural so straight-ahead it might recalibrate your pandemic-hunched spine. Washington plays the gruff, seen-it-all cop who, suffering burnout after his last murder case went sideways, lives a quiet life patrolling California highways and tending to his dog. Malek is the hot-shot LAPD homicide detective facing a docket full of murdered young women. And Leto is the long-haired freak who brings the two officers together for the case of a lifetime.

Story continues below advertisement

Those wondering where any subversive or even novel element comes in – surely, the whole movie isn’t just about tough-guy heroes seeking to avenge poor defenceless little dead girls from the perverts of the world – should stop rubbing their temples immediately. There is very little in The Little Things that hasn’t been done, like this upcoming pun, to death already. Think of the early to late-1990s/early-aughts heyday of such cop-saviour fantasies as Kiss the Girls, The Glimmer Man, The Watcher, Washington’s own The Bone Collector and Fallen, or Se7en (but without David Fincher’s nihilistic themes and uncompromising aesthetic). The men get to be stoic avengers. The women get to be nude corpses.

One explanation for The Little Things’s defiant datedness is the simple fact that Hancock wrote the film back in 1993 and, according to the filmmaker, hasn’t changed much in the script since.

Open this photo in gallery

Rami Malek plays a hot-shot LAPD homicide detective facing a docket full of murdered young women.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

On the one hand, that is a remarkable and admirable feat; rarely does a screenplay spend so many decades in development hell without being completely reconceived in the process. And it is genuinely refreshing to see a big-budget movie starring real-deal actors that doesn’t involve superheroes, harbour franchise ambitions or seek to trade in on easy paperback-to-screen familiarity. But in its frozen-in-time sensibilities, its stubborn refusal to engage with the evolution of the police-procedural genre, The Little Things arrives with a deflated, why-bother sense of futility.

This doesn’t make the film irredeemably bad or worthless. Hancock (The Blind Side, The Founder) keeps the action moving briskly and with little tonal confusion, highlighting just what a polished studio-favoured professional can do when given gobs of money and zero intellectual-property obligations. And his trio of leading men are all given ample space to play to their strengths: Washington is commanding and intimidating, Malek is tightly coiled and entertainingly nervy, and Leto is creepy-slash-ridiculous in an auditioning-for-the-Joker kind of way.

The film’s final moments also come so very close to pushing the story into a compelling place. But Hancock’s one-two punch of competing twists – one that is eye-rolling and easily telegraphed, the other that neatly rewires the film’s themes – arrive too late to make The Little Things into something bigger. Something worth talking about today.

The Little Things is available on-demand, including Apple TV/iTunes and the Cineplex Store, starting Jan. 29

In the interest of consistency, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s pick designation across all coverage. (Television reviews, typically based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies