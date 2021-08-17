Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.
- The Truffle Hunters
- Directed by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw
- Classification PG; 84 minutes
- Available starting Aug. 17 on the digital TIFF Lightbox
Critic’s Pick
There is a trend emerging when it comes to contemporary documentary. That is: don’t expect convention.
Take All Light, Everywhere; Notturno and now Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s The Truffle Hunters, where documentarians are throwing away the supposed standard devices of the genre – talking heads, title cards – to produce work that gives viewers more a sense of time and place rather than literal context.
The result in The Truffle Hunters is sometimes lyrical, sometimes ignorable. By focusing on the old men and their dogs who spend their time in the woods of Northern Italy searching for the prized fungus, Dweck and Kershaw operate on a level of gentle, removed observation.
You’ll get to know the titular hunters – who might make good companions to this summer’s earlier Nicolas Cage thriller Pig – but only to imagine brief snippets of their life.
In other words, it will leave you hungry for more ... in a good way.
