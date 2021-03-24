 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Eddie Izzard-starring spy thriller Six Minutes to Midnight runs out the clock

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Eddie Izzard plays Thomas Miller in Six Minutes to Midnight.

Handout

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • Six Minutes to Midnight
  • Written and directed by Celyn Jones, Eddie Izzard, Andy Goddard
  • Directed by Andy Goddard
  • Starring Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard, James D’Arcy, David Schofield
  • Classification PG; 99 minutes

Although this film is set at an all-girls finishing school on England’s sandy southern coast, this is no coming-of-age day at the beach. So many Luger pistols tell us as much.

It’s the end of summer, 1939, with Germany and England on the brink of war. Directed by Andy Goddard (whose resumé includes five episodes of the ITV period drama Downton Abbey), the historical old-fashioned spy thriller Six Minutes to Midnight takes itself very seriously. Judi Dench plays a fussy headmistress overseeing the imported daughters of the German high command – “Herr Hitler’s League of German Girls.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Judi Dench plays Miss Rocholl.

Handout

One teacher-spy doesn’t even make it past the opening credits before he is taken care of. One minute we see him on the boardwalk in a deck chair; the next minute the seat is empty and a bowler hat flutters in the wind (shades of The Good Shepherd, with which this film would love to be compared).

The school badge has a swastika on one side and a Union Jack on the other. There’s an appetite for alliance. “We shouldn’t apologize for passion,” says Dench’s governess, explaining her appreciation for Germany and her sieg-heiling Astrids and Gretels. “Why should we criticize a country which strives to be great?”

She’s talking to Thomas Miller, the replacement English teacher, capably played by actor-comedian Eddie Izzard. Miller teaches the frauleins how to sing It’s a Long Way to Tipperary and surprises the headmistress with his fluency in German. Might he be a secret agent? Some day suspects so and frames him for murder.

The girls are chips in the pre-war espionage: “Every game of chess needs its pawns” is just one of the film’s overprofound pronouncements. Maybe if the girl characters were developed more, we’d care what happened to them.

Open this photo in gallery

Tijan Marei, playing Gretel, leads the other Augusta Victoria College schoolgirls.

Handout

The photography is elegant, but nothing else is. With action that is standard and not at all tense, the melodrama is much higher than the reward. Mind you, the ending would make Leni Riefenstahl proud. It’s Six Minutes to Midnight – does filmmaker Goddard know where his script is?

Six Minutes to Midnight is available on March 26 on video-on-demand platforms and in select theatres.

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s pick designation across all coverage. (Television reviews, typically based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies