 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
Just$1.99
per week for first 24 weeks
Give thanks for independent journalismSupport The Globe and Mail.
Give thanks for independent journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Enraging documentary Totally Under Control dives into Trump’s flaccid response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Simon Houpt
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Totally Under Control takes an in-depth look at how U.S. handled the COVID-19 outbreak during the early months of the pandemic.

Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

  • Totally Under Control
  • Directed by Alex Gibney, Suzanne Hillinger and Ophelia Harutyunyan
  • Available on demand

rating

3 out of 4 stars

Do you enjoy watching slow-motion footage of car crashes? Would you like to feel the anxious rush induced by two hours of doomscrolling without actually going on Twitter? Then buckle up for Totally Under Control, a totally enraging documentary about the Trump administration’s flaccid response to the coronavirus emergency in the U.S. It’s got all the hits you’ve known and loathed: “I don’t take responsibility at all.” “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.” “We have it totally under control.” Then it digs underneath those infamous facepalm beauties to explore how a model of government infrastructure was smashed upon the rocks of ideological purity and political malfeasance.

Those of us who haven’t been able to tear ourselves away from the news since January may not find much new in the first hour of this documentary from Alex Gibney, the director of such scathing works as Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and the Oscar-winning Taxi to the Dark Side, who co-directs here with Suzanne Hillinger and Ophelia Harutyunyan. We already know all about the failed CDC-developed test; about the ignored Obama administration pandemic playbook; about political appointees such as Alex Azar, the Health and Human Services Secretary who stonewalled Congress on the scope of the problem and insisted the private market would work its magic.

But then along comes Michael Bowen, an executive at a mask manufacturer (and former Trump supporter) who describes his despair when no one in the administration heeded his warnings about an imminent shortage of PPE, and your outrage grows along with his. And then one after another plain-spoken career scientist outlines the roadblocks and mendacity they faced behind the scenes. By the time the whistleblower Max Kennedy Jr. shows up to reveal the incompetence of the White House COVID-19 Supply Chain Task Force – really, just a bunch of volunteers with their own laptops and no experience in government procurement – you might be ready to throw a rock through your screen.

Story continues below advertisement

Now it would be cool if Gibney could turn his attention to how the Canadian provinces messed up, too.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies