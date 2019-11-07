 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

European family drama Frankie features Isabelle Huppert, and isn’t that simply enough these days?

Nathalie Atkinson
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Marisa Tomei and Isabelle Huppert in Frankie.

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

  • Frankie
  • Directed by: Ira Sachs
  • Written by: Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias
  • Starring: Isabelle Huppert and Brendan Gleeson
  • Classification: PG; 98 minutes

rating

Consummate New York filmmaker Ira Sachs takes his bittersweet art-house style on vacation to Portugal in Frankie. The resulting day in the life feels like an Éric Rohmer anthology film, by way of Chekhov. As holidays are wont to do, the idyllic locale and the abstraction from the daily routine paradoxically bring life choices into sharper relief. That’s even more the case when Isabelle Huppert is the matriarch and has assembled a group of extended family that is variously strained, estranged and, in some cases, strangers to one another. She’s superb here as a slightly kinder, though not gentler version of the grande actrice persona she plays of herself in an episode of the French Netflix series Call My Agent, even if the secret she and husband Brendan Gleeson have to share is the most telegraphed thing about the movie.

Reviews of films opening this week: Martin Scorsese’s gift The Irishman, and the familiar and formulaic holiday tale Last Christmas

To tell the story of nine people, each with (to some extent) an arc as well as a history, the details matter and the tone of the performances match well. (Huppert’s relaxed scenes with Marisa Tomei, who plays a long-time friend, feel especially real and touching, as are those with Gleeson). Sachs manages this day in the life without cumbersome exposition thanks to the texture of this casting, all while keeping the disparate concerns of three generations moving. Before the sun sets majestically in the historic town, a moment that arguably defines the film is the transition from a scene of Huppert and Gleeson at the piano to two teens on the beach, from a seasoned couple in twilight to young people who are fumbling into the beginning of something. That’s the greater imprint and image it leaves behind – that the people are just specs in that primordial landscape, simultaneously banal and momentous.

Frankie opens Nov. 8 in Toronto, Nov. 15 in Montreal

Story continues below advertisement

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter