 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Film Brotherhood explores a forgotten Canadian tragedy with nuance and vulnerability

Anne T. Donahue
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Writer and director Richard Bell succeeds in stripping back the mythos of what it means ‘to be a man’ and how strong one can really be while embracing compassion, vulnerability and love instead.

Level Films

Brotherhood

Written and directed by Richard Bell

Starring Brendan Fletcher and Brendan Fehr

Story continues below advertisement

Classification N/A; 96 minutes

rating

Most of us are unfamiliar with the tragedy that befell the Brotherhood of St. Andrew in 1926. At Long Point Camp on Balsam Lake in Ontario’s Kawartha region, a band of teen boys led by First World War veterans Arthur Lambden (Brendan Fletcher) and Robert Butcher (Brendan Fehr) embarked on a canoe trip that went awry when their boat capsized in a freak storm. Seven of the boys eventually died.

Writer and director Richard Bell’s scenes depicting the deaths of each character are as upsetting as the increasing hopelessness the group faces as their numbers dwindle. But even more heartbreaking are the flashbacks of what came before, the camaraderie between the boys, the way friendship began to help heal their existing emotional traumas, and the way the retreat was supposed to be a reprieve from the pain to which they’d become accustomed.

But while the film is aptly named Brotherhood (and doesn’t hugely step out of the film’s historical context – or out of Bell’s appreciation of the bonds forged by camping, tragedy or war), Bell succeeds in stripping back the mythos of what it means “to be a man” and how strong one can really be while embracing compassion, vulnerability and love instead.

Brotherhood opens Dec. 6 in Toronto

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies