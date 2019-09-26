 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Films opening this weekend: Renée Zellweger’s star performance as Judy, the adorable Abominable and haunting Monos

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Films opening this weekend: Renée Zellweger’s star performance as Judy, the adorable Abominable and haunting Monos

Start your weekend planning early with The Globe and Mail’s guide to every feature film arriving this weekend, from would-be blockbusters to under-the-radar indies

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Monos

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of TIFF

  • Directed by Alejandro Landes
  • Written by Alejandro Landes and Alexis Dos Santos
  • Starring Moises Arias, Sofia Buenaventura and Julianne Nicholson
  • Classification R; 102 minutes

rating

Go ahead and call Monos a Colombian riff on Lord of the Flies – the basic concept is children let loose in the elements, kicking up an end-of-days societal breakdown. Yet director Alejandro Landes and his co-writer Alexis Dos Santos have more on their mind than updating William Golding, only borrowing the novelist’s civilization-lost theme to explore the modern-day politics of child soldiers and guerrilla warfare in their fractured native land. (Opens Sept. 27 in Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary)

Abominable

Open this photo in gallery

DreamWorks Animation

  • Directed by Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman
  • Written by Jill Culton
  • Featuring the voices of Chloe Bennet, Eddie Izzard and Sarah Paulson
  • Classification PG; 97 minutes

rating

This animated feature from DreamWorks and director Jill Culton (a storyboard artist for the Pixar films Toy Story, A Bug’s Life and Monsters Inc.) offers up a plucky Chinese adolescent heroine and a young Yeti who needs to be back in his Himalayan home. Abominable is an adventure yarn, a morality tale and an Asian travelogue, all wrapped up in a big furry ball of fun – which is actually the best description of the film’s giant beast. (Opens Sept. 27)

Judy

Open this photo in gallery

David Hindley/The Associated Press

  • Directed by Rupert Gold
  • Written by Tom Edge
  • Starring Renée Zellweger, Finn Wittrock and Jessie Buckley
  • Classification PG; 118 minutes

rating

This is one of those solo turns where the star performance matters more than the story. In Judy, Renée Zellweger plays the legendary singer Judy Garland in her sad last months – broke, anxious, drunk, rueful, but still in it. Zellweger gives it everything she’s got, while screenwriter Tom Edge, adapting Peter Quilter’s stage play End of the Rainbow, does his best to put a fresh spin on familiar scenes. (Opens Sept. 27)

Story continues below advertisement

Opening at VIFF: Documentary The World is Bright is an intimate look at grief

Open this photo in gallery

VIFF photo

Like countless people before him, Shi-Ming Deng came to Canada with the dream of a new life. But for Deng, things unravelled in Vancouver before he was found dead of a drug overdose by his roommate. It took a month for his parents in Beijing, Qian Hui Deng and Xue Mei Li, to be informed. In her documentary The World Is Bright, which has its world premiere this weekend at the Vancouver International Film Festival, filmmaker Ying Wang follows his parents’ quest for justice and illumination for more than a decade. (Screens at VIFF Sept. 29, Oct. 3 and Oct 9. VIFF runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 11)

The woman who changed VIFF gets ready to ‘rest’

This weekly guide was compiled by Lori Fazari, with reports from Barry Hertz, Marsha Lederman, Johanna Schneller and Brad Wheeler.

(Return to top)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.