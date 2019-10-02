 Skip to main content

Film Reviews First Love is an easy gateway to the world of prolific, gonzo Japanese auteur Takashi Miike, and best of all: there’s no barf bag required

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

First Love is an easy gateway to the world of prolific, gonzo Japanese auteur Takashi Miike, and best of all: there’s no barf bag required

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Takashi Miike's First Love follows young boxer Leo as he meets Monica, a callgirl and an addict running from the Tokyo underworld.

Courtesy of TIFF

  • First Love
  • Directed by Takashi Miike
  • Written by Masa Nakamura
  • Starring Sakurako Konishi, Shota Sometani and Masataka Kubota
  • Classification 14A
  • 108 minutes

rating

No one forgets their first Takashi Miike movie. And depending on your vintage, it could be any one of the Japanese filmmaker’s 100-plus productions. I recall mine with a queasy mixture of excitement and revulsion: It was at the 2001 Toronto International Film Festival world premiere of Ichi the Killer, and the complimentary vomit bags handed out before the screening were on-point (if, at least in my case, unused).

I’m not sure how to prepare moviegoers, though, who might make First Love their first Miike experience – the new film is overloaded with characters, takes its time to rev up and is sweeter than the filmmaker’s excessive reputation might suggest. But in another way, it acts as an ideal gateway drug to the rest of Miike’s filmography, a fine mixture of Yakuza warfare and sloppy humour, with enough outré set-pieces to satisfy the curious and enough warmth to counterbalance the gore.

Miike takes a simple set-up (boy meets girl) and then makes it absurdly complicated (boy is a boxer with a brain tumour and girl is a drug-addicted prostitute running from the Tokyo underworld), which means half the fun is in figuring out who wants to kill whom and why, if that is indeed your idea of fun (guilty).

Story continues below advertisement

Although Miike is working with his long-time screenwriter Masa Nakamura (the ambitious but faulty Sukiyaki Western Django and the very weird and very excellent Dead or Alive 2: Birds), First Love is neither a return to form for Miike nor is it a groundbreaking new leap into the unknown. The film rests instead in the mushy, bloody Miike middle – a pleasant diversion for the director’s faithful fans and an easy-ish entry for those eager to jump on the man’s over-the-top-is-not-good-enough wavelength. Your Miike mileage may vary – but rest assured, there’s no barf bag required.

First Love opens Oct. 4 at the TIFF Lightbox in Toronto (tiff.net)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter