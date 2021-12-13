Flee is an animated documentary telling the true story about a man's need to confront his past in order to truly have a future.Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

Flee

Directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Written by Jonas Poher Rasmussen and Amin Nawabi

Classification PG; 90 minutes

Opens in select theatres Dec. 17

Critic’s Pick

Danish film director Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s newest film, Flee, uses animation in a twofold way: both in terms of a poignant visual aesthetic as well as in the service of a very necessary anonymity. Rasmussen follows the story of Amin Nawabi (a pseudonym), a young Afghan boy with an affection for pop culture, a healthy curiosity and understanding of his own queer identity, as he and his family experience the repeated displacement all too familiar to refugees.

The director serves almost as therapist, offering a compassionate setting for Amin – talking to us in the present now in his 30s – to tell his history. We are witness to both the emotional highs and lows that Amin has lived through, all of which are materialized in Flee with grace and an eye for the world’s kindnesses just as much as its cruelties. Amin’s story is given life and depth, charted here with a care for his wholeness rather than too simply his refugee status.

