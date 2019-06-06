Open this photo in gallery Scandal-plagued John DeLorean is show in archival footage in the documentary Framing John DeLorean. IFC Films

Framing John DeLorean

Directed by: Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce

Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce Written by: Dan Greeney and Alexandra Orton

Dan Greeney and Alexandra Orton Starring: Alec Baldwin, Morena Baccarin and Josh Charles

Alec Baldwin, Morena Baccarin and Josh Charles Classification: 14A; 101 minutes

14A; 101 minutes Rating: 3 out of 4 stars

At several points during Framing John DeLorean, characters pause to wonder aloud why no one has ever before made a film about the life and times of the controversial car designer. “Still to this day,” one talking head says, “not one has been made yet.”

Well, that’s just not true – Nick Hamm’s Driven, starring Lee Pace as the scandal-plagued DeLorean, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Then again, Framing John DeLorean is a film that delights in stretching the truth, so maybe its constant ignorance of Hamm’s work is just part of its whole meta-narrative shtick. That’s the explanation I’m choosing to go with, at least, as the rest of Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce’s quasi-doc is so relentlessly engaging.

Blending archival footage of the real DeLorean with re-enactments starring Alec Baldwin (who also takes time to psychoanalyze his character directly to the screen), the production is an ambitious and inventive spin on a familiar documentary formula. Even though the straight facts of DeLorean’s life could fuel a thoroughly entertaining biopic on their own – not only did the man flush away a career at General Motors for a stylish automobile daydream, he also walked himself straight into a cocaine-trafficking scandal, not to mention a Back to the Future-certified legacy – Argott and Joyce’s decision to torque reality adds an delightfully unpredictable boost to the proceedings. So much so that you won’t be able to wait to learn more about DeLorean. But since Framing John DeLorean doesn’t mention it, I will: Driven is scheduled for release later this August.

Story continues below advertisement

Framing John DeLorean opens June 7.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.