Sixty-year-old fisherman Issa, played by Salim Daw, right, is secretly in love with Siham, played by Hiam Abbass, a woman who works at the market with her daughter Leila.Courtesy of Vortex Media

Gaza Mon Amour

Written and directed by Arab Nasser and Tarzan Nasser

Starring Hiam Abbass and Salim Daw

Classification N/A; 97 minutes

Available digitally on-demand starting Nov. 9

Critic’s Pick

With one foot in lighthearted romantic comedy and another in also-light political commentary, Gaza Mon Amour never takes a wrong step, exactly, but also feels ambivalent about its final destination. And if that tortured metaphor doesn’t work for you, then the essence of the film, directed by twin brothers Tarzan and Arab Nasser, might feel just as wobbly. But its intentions are sound.

Like the brothers’ first film, 2015′s Degrade, their native Gaza plays home to a genre riff, this time a late-life romance. Lonely fisherman Issa (Salim Daw, from Netflix’s Fauda) and tailor Siham (Hiam Abbass, known to fans of HBO’s Succession) attempt, and sometimes fail, to connect. The film works best when it focuses on the easy charms of its two leads, the daily life of Occupation providing an unusual but poignant backdrop. Yet there is also a sense that the Nassers are toning down their political messaging in order to feed the rom-com-ish narrative, when there’s likely room for both elements to thrive.

