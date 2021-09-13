 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Film Reviews

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

German sci-fi rom-com I’m Your Man will have you saying, ‘Ich bin ein robot’

Barry Hertz
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Maren Eggert as Alma and Dan Stevens as Tom in I'm Your Man.

Christine Fenzl/Courtesy of Mongrel Media

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • I’m Your Man
  • Directed by Maria Schrader
  • Written by Jan Schomburg and Maria Schrader, based on the short story by Emma Braslavsky
  • Starring Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens
  • Classification PG; 105 minutes
  • Opens Sept. 17 in select Canadian theatres

Critic’s Pick

Woman meets man. Man charms woman. Woman starts to believe in love for the first time in a long while. Man turns out to be a robot. German hilarity ensues. Director Maria Schrader’s new sci-fi-tinged rom-com might be conventionally structured, but it is also smoothly crowd-pleasing work, tackling all the anxieties and neuroses of mid-life romance with the fears and promises of next-generation technology.

Story continues below advertisement

As the perpetually single scientist Alma tasked with testing out a new android’s romantic capabilities, Maren Eggert charms with ease, balancing just the right blend of skepticism and emotional longing. And as Tom, the well-sculpted droid who only wants to fulfill his programmed tasks, Dan Stevens goes far beyond auto-drive. Plus, the film comes with the big bonus of learning that Stevens speaks perfect German.

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a Critic’s Pick designation across all coverage.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies