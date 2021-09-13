Open this photo in gallery Maren Eggert as Alma and Dan Stevens as Tom in I'm Your Man. Christine Fenzl/Courtesy of Mongrel Media

I’m Your Man

Directed by Maria Schrader

Maria Schrader Written by Jan Schomburg and Maria Schrader, based on the short story by Emma Braslavsky

Jan Schomburg and Maria Schrader, based on the short story by Emma Braslavsky Starring Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens

Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens Classification PG; 105 minutes

PG; 105 minutes Opens Sept. 17 in select Canadian theatres

Critic’s Pick

Woman meets man. Man charms woman. Woman starts to believe in love for the first time in a long while. Man turns out to be a robot. German hilarity ensues. Director Maria Schrader’s new sci-fi-tinged rom-com might be conventionally structured, but it is also smoothly crowd-pleasing work, tackling all the anxieties and neuroses of mid-life romance with the fears and promises of next-generation technology.

As the perpetually single scientist Alma tasked with testing out a new android’s romantic capabilities, Maren Eggert charms with ease, balancing just the right blend of skepticism and emotional longing. And as Tom, the well-sculpted droid who only wants to fulfill his programmed tasks, Dan Stevens goes far beyond auto-drive. Plus, the film comes with the big bonus of learning that Stevens speaks perfect German.

