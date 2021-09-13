Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.
- I’m Your Man
- Directed by Maria Schrader
- Written by Jan Schomburg and Maria Schrader, based on the short story by Emma Braslavsky
- Starring Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens
- Classification PG; 105 minutes
- Opens Sept. 17 in select Canadian theatres
Critic’s Pick
Woman meets man. Man charms woman. Woman starts to believe in love for the first time in a long while. Man turns out to be a robot. German hilarity ensues. Director Maria Schrader’s new sci-fi-tinged rom-com might be conventionally structured, but it is also smoothly crowd-pleasing work, tackling all the anxieties and neuroses of mid-life romance with the fears and promises of next-generation technology.
As the perpetually single scientist Alma tasked with testing out a new android’s romantic capabilities, Maren Eggert charms with ease, balancing just the right blend of skepticism and emotional longing. And as Tom, the well-sculpted droid who only wants to fulfill his programmed tasks, Dan Stevens goes far beyond auto-drive. Plus, the film comes with the big bonus of learning that Stevens speaks perfect German.
In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a Critic’s Pick designation across all coverage.