Open this photo in gallery The film, which picks up after the events of 2018′s Venom, contains a fun bit in a post-credits scene. Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Directed by Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis Written by Kelly Marcel

Kelly Marcel Starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams

Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams Classification PG; 90 minutes

PG; 90 minutes Available in theatres Oct. 1

There’s an old Jerry Seinfeld joke – or, more accurately, an old Jerry Seinfeld joke by way of a 1992 Saturday Night Live skit – that asks: “What’s the deal with the black box? It’s the only thing that survives the crash! Why don’t they build the whole plane out of the black box???” The new sorta-Marvel film Venom: Let There Be Carnage is basically that faux-joke updated for the 2020s: “What’s the deal with the post-credit scenes in superhero movies? They’re the only good part of the movie! Why don’t they make a whole movie out of post-credit scenes???”

So, yeah, the Venom sequel contains a fun bit at the end – one that should send Marvel acolytes and/or intellectual-property fetishists into a state of pure bliss. But the problem is that you have to spend 89 dreadful minutes with the film before that post-credits scene arrives. Call it a well-deserved reward or an evil act of corporate-storytelling sadism. Either way, I can only offer a warning.

For those who don’t care and want to assault their eyes and other senses, then Venom: Let There Be Carnage (or V2nom, as I’m choosing to stylize it just because) is here for you. Ugly, cheap and dumb-but-not-good-dumb, the film is a throwaway kind of trashy nothingness.

Open this photo in gallery Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams in a scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Picking up after the events of 2018′s Venom – in which reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) gets quasi-possessed by a sentient black alien goo that has a fondness for human brains – this new movie pits our two symbiotic heroes against serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) and his sentient but red alien goo. PG-level chaos ensues across San Francisco, with the Venom/Carnage battle roping in poor Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Hardy’s old Taboo co-star Stephen Graham.

As Venom and Carnage flash their gnarly teeth at one another and exercise their ill-defined superpowers in truly incomprehensible action scenes, you get the sense that no one involved paid much attention to what they were making or why. Especially director Andy Serkis, whose usual devotion to ultra-detailed visual effects work is nowhere to be found in V2nom’s dumpster-level CGI.

To be fair, Hardy is having a helluva time. As both Eddie and Venom, the actor indulges all his trademark passions – funny voices, manic sweating, wink-wink bromance – while engaging in extended bits of Three Stooges-esque physical comedy, too. Hardy’s use-it-or-lose-it charm very nearly drowns out the dreadfulness all around him, but ultimately it’s not enough to sustain life. And given that the actor has a “story by” credit here, he deserves more blame than praise.

But hey, be sure to stick around – or duck in after watching another, better movie in the auditorium next door – for that post-credits scene. Maybe V3nom will be a bunch of those stitched together.

