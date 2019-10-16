 Skip to main content

Film Review

Greener Grass: The dark comedy where a better lifestyle is always a tweak away

Anne T. Donahue
Special to The Globe and Mail
Greener Grass is a comedy destined to achieve cult status for anyone lucky enough to see it.

  • Greener Grass
  • Written and directed by Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe
  • Starring D’Arcy Carden, Dot-Marie Jones and Neil Casey
  • Classification N/A; 95 minutes

Riddle me this: Are we over cinematic commentary about the suburbs? Do we really need another tale in which the myth of perfection is unveiled as life-destroying and bad? Is there any way to make this brand of social commentary new or relevant? Thankfully, yes. And because of its dark humour, tight performances and unparalleled weirdness, Greener Grass is a comedy destined to achieve cult status for anyone lucky enough to see it.

Written and directed by its stars Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe, the film revolves around a handful of families in an unnamed community where adults with perfect teeth wear braces, underperforming children are seamlessly swapped out for dogs and couples co-ordinate pastel ensembles, lest the cracks in their marital veneers show. And such is the plot: wife and mother Jill (DeBoer), begins to feel increasingly unhappy under her circumstances. Her husband (Beck Bennett) barely engages with her, her son is a social disappointment and her friends are as two-dimensional as they are unsupportive (see: very). So it’s not very surprising when she finally begins to unravel, and leaves everybody she interacts with reeling (to an extent).

Greener Grass is about an upper-middle-class community where domestic bliss always seems to be just one lifestyle tweak away.

Admittedly, movies that rely on their cast can be disappointing, especially if the brand of humour is niche and unique. Fortunately, Greener Grass is as enticing as it is bizarre, and even if you don’t immediately find yourself frolicking amidst its braces-wearing populace, give it time: you’ll eventually be lured in by their take on suburban normal.

Greener Grass opens Oct. 18 at the TIFF Lightbox (tiff.net)

