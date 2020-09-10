 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Film Reviews

Film Review

Helen Reddy biopic I Am Woman plays a familiar tune but still hits the right notes

Johanna Schneller
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Tilda Cobham-Hervey plays Australian singer Helen Reddy in I Am Woman.

South Australian Film Corp.

  • I Am Woman
  • Directed by Unjoo Moon
  • Written by Emma Jensen
  • Stars Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Evan Peters and Danielle Macdonald
  • Classification N/A; 116 minutes

rating

2.5 out of 4 stars


Alice Cooper once called the Australian singer Helen Reddy “the queen of housewife rock,” but there must have been a lot of housewives out there: Reddy was the Taylor Swift of 1973 and 1974, and sold 25 million albums in her career. So it’s not an insult to say that the new biopic I Am Woman plays like an easy-listening hit.

Open this photo in gallery

Reddy was the Taylor Swift of 1973 and 1974, and sold 25 million albums in her career.

South Australian Film Corp.

First verse: In 1960s New York, single mother Helen (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) meets and marries hungry agent Jeff Wald (Evan Peters, who plays Quicksilver in the X-Men franchise). Second verse: Despite the sexism in the record business – and her own home – Helen pens the right song at the right moment and becomes the ubiquitous voice of the women’s movement (in the mid-70s, you could not turn on a radio or watch a television variety show without hearing her). Final verse: She loses everything yet finds her true voice. Coda: Helen’s lyrics still adorn placards at every human-rights rally and will until equality is achieved – i.e., forever. (Bet you’re singing them right now.)

Also like a good pop song: Though I saw every beat coming, I still got choked up at the end.

Open this photo in gallery

South Australian Film Corp.

I Am Woman is available digitally on-demand starting Sept. 11


