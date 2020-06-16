 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Hijacked-airline drama 7500: Fasten your seat belt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, it’s going to be a bumpy ride

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as the co-pilot of a hijacked airliner in 7500.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

  • 7500
  • Directed by Patrick Vollrath
  • Written by Patrick Vollrath and Senad Halibasic
  • Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt
  • Classification R; 92 minutes

rating

2.5 out of 4 stars

Like the most turbulent of flights, the hijacked-airline drama 7500 opens on a bumpy note. For some unknown and ill-advised reason, director Patrick Vollrath throws the oft-used Gandhi quote “an eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind” up on the screen like it is the most profound piece of wisdom that no one has ever heard. I had to fight the urge to turn the film off then and there. (Professionalism and all that kept my impulse at bay.)

Fortunately, the Gandhi bit is instantly forgotten, and Vollrath quickly gets down to the business of fashioning a lean locked-room thriller about one man’s very bad flight. American co-pilot Tobias (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is not new to the airline game, having flown across Europe for the past decade with calm, steely confidence. But he’s still wildly unprepared for what happens when a handful of stock Islamist terrorists take control of his Berlin-to-Paris flight – all while the mother of his child is aboard, too, working as a flight attendant.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Gordon-Levitt effectively oscillates between remarkable calm and complete breakdown.

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Vollrath runs through every nightmare scenario efficiently, and to his credit not only embraces the nastier elements of such a thriller but does so with gusto. The first half of the film is brutal and even a little devastating. But once every possible thing goes wrong – and a quick glance at the clock reveals that there are still 40 minutes left in the movie – you’re left to wonder what could possibly happen next. The unfortunate answer: not all that much.

At least the director, who co-wrote the film with Senad Halilbasic, is more skilled at creating an atmosphere than he is at plotting. Though the plot takes place almost entirely inside Tobias’ cockpit, Vollrath finds novel ways to showcase the space and doesn’t take the easy route of letting a heavy score tease the tension. Instead, the silence of an airliner and the sweat of a pilot under pressure are the director’s friends. Until, that is, the thing runs out of fuel (metaphorically and literally, in terms of the airliner).

Gordon-Levitt, absent from the big screen since 2016′s Snowden, oscillates nicely between maintaining an air of remarkable calm and then breaking down completely, and he pretends to know what all those airplane buttons do quite well. If absolutely necessary, I’d let the actor fly me to safety. But I’d double-check that manifest first, too.

7500 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting June 19

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies