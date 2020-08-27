- Odd Man Rush
- Directed by Doug Dearth
- Written by Doug Dearth and Bill Keenan
- Starring Jack Mulhern, Elektra Kilbey and Trevor Gretzky
- Classification N/A; 85 minutes
More genial than Slap Shot, less violently energetic than Goon, but infinitely more bearable than Score: A Hockey Musical, Odd Man Rush makes a decent if forgettable addition to the hockey-movie canon. Based on the memoir by Bill Keenan about a Harvard sports star who tried to make a name for himself in Sweden’s hockey circuit in a bid to climb into into the NHL, the film feels like a collection of half-measures. It’s got heart, just not enough of it. It’s got on-ice action, but it’s not choreographed or filmed particularly well. And it’s got a semi-charming leading man in Jack Mulhern, who has a slight Mike Myers thing going on, just absent the engaging sense of irony.
Narrated by Mulhern’s Bobby (not, for whatever reason, Bill), who grew up dreaming about playing hockey in the way that Henry Hill obsessed over being a Goodfella, the film takes gentle swipes at the gruelling physical nature of the game but not enough to leave an impact, let alone a bruise. Instead, we get a lot of platitudes about the sport (“That’s the thing about hockey, as long as you’re on the ice, you have a chance”), a handful of NHL cameos and a bit of locker talk that seems afraid of being remotely ribald.
Director Doug Dearth does have a good way with his performers, though, with Swedish newcomer Elektra Kilbey delivering a performance far above her material as Bobby’s maybe-girlfriend. And even Dearth’s most blatant act of stunt casting, hiring Wayne’s son Trevor Gretzky to play Bobby’s gone-pro buddy, pays off, with the younger Great One exuding serious Wyatt-Russell-in-Goon-2 vibes. Call it a half-score.
Odd Man Rush is available digitally on-demand starting Sept. 1
