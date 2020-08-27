 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Hockey comedy Odd Man Rush doesn’t come close to dethroning Goon, though Gretzky acolytes may disagree

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dylan Playfair, left, and Jack Mulhern star in Odd Man Rush.

Slater Brothers Entertainment

  • Odd Man Rush
  • Directed by Doug Dearth
  • Written by Doug Dearth and Bill Keenan
  • Starring Jack Mulhern, Elektra Kilbey and Trevor Gretzky
  • Classification N/A; 85 minutes

rating

2 out of 4 stars


More genial than Slap Shot, less violently energetic than Goon, but infinitely more bearable than Score: A Hockey Musical, Odd Man Rush makes a decent if forgettable addition to the hockey-movie canon. Based on the memoir by Bill Keenan about a Harvard sports star who tried to make a name for himself in Sweden’s hockey circuit in a bid to climb into into the NHL, the film feels like a collection of half-measures. It’s got heart, just not enough of it. It’s got on-ice action, but it’s not choreographed or filmed particularly well. And it’s got a semi-charming leading man in Jack Mulhern, who has a slight Mike Myers thing going on, just absent the engaging sense of irony.

Narrated by Mulhern’s Bobby (not, for whatever reason, Bill), who grew up dreaming about playing hockey in the way that Henry Hill obsessed over being a Goodfella, the film takes gentle swipes at the gruelling physical nature of the game but not enough to leave an impact, let alone a bruise. Instead, we get a lot of platitudes about the sport (“That’s the thing about hockey, as long as you’re on the ice, you have a chance”), a handful of NHL cameos and a bit of locker talk that seems afraid of being remotely ribald.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Newcomer Elektra Kilbey gives a strong performance as Bobby's maybe-girlfriend.

Slater Brothers Entertainment

Director Doug Dearth does have a good way with his performers, though, with Swedish newcomer Elektra Kilbey delivering a performance far above her material as Bobby’s maybe-girlfriend. And even Dearth’s most blatant act of stunt casting, hiring Wayne’s son Trevor Gretzky to play Bobby’s gone-pro buddy, pays off, with the younger Great One exuding serious Wyatt-Russell-in-Goon-2 vibes. Call it a half-score.

Odd Man Rush is available digitally on-demand starting Sept. 1

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies