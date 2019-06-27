 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Horror film Isabelle will make you want to go to hell

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

Horror film Isabelle will make you want to go to hell

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Isabelle centres around a couple who move next door to an evil family.

Out of the Blue

  • Isabelle
  • Directed by: Robert Heydon
  • Written by: Donald Martin
  • Starring: Amanda Crew, Adam Brody and Sheila McCarthy
  • Classification: NA; 81 minutes

rating

Open this photo in gallery

You are better off watching Rosemary's Baby than Isabelle.

Out of the Blue

What pushes someone to get into filmmaking? Is it a desire to entertain, to stretch the limits of the medium, to create art that transcends the human experience, to engage the cultural conversation, to impress their friends, to make money?

I can’t imagine that the filmmakers behind the new horror film Isabelle were thinking about anything other than cold, hard cash while producing this utterly disposable work. But then again, I can’t imagine the plodding and inane Isabelle generating a profit, either – even horror fiends, who will lap up more trifling efforts than most other audiences, will greet this production with indifference.

A lazy riff on pregnant-women-be-crazy tropes and Satan worship à la Rosemary’s Baby, director Robert Heydon’s film focuses on a suburban couple (Amanda Crew and Adam Brody, both of whom must be in pretty dire straits to appear here) who move next door to one very evil family. Every scare is telegraphed, every plot turn telegraphed and almost every scene is so poorly lit that you’d be forgiven for thinking Heydon shot with night-vision goggles.

Story continues below advertisement

Fortunately, the film is very short – though you will be spending every one of its 81 minutes wondering exactly why anybody would have devoted time and energy to this non-entity of a movie in the first place.

Isabelle opens June 28 in Toronto.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter