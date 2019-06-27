- Isabelle
- Directed by: Robert Heydon
- Written by: Donald Martin
- Starring: Amanda Crew, Adam Brody and Sheila McCarthy
- Classification: NA; 81 minutes
What pushes someone to get into filmmaking? Is it a desire to entertain, to stretch the limits of the medium, to create art that transcends the human experience, to engage the cultural conversation, to impress their friends, to make money?
I can’t imagine that the filmmakers behind the new horror film Isabelle were thinking about anything other than cold, hard cash while producing this utterly disposable work. But then again, I can’t imagine the plodding and inane Isabelle generating a profit, either – even horror fiends, who will lap up more trifling efforts than most other audiences, will greet this production with indifference.
A lazy riff on pregnant-women-be-crazy tropes and Satan worship à la Rosemary’s Baby, director Robert Heydon’s film focuses on a suburban couple (Amanda Crew and Adam Brody, both of whom must be in pretty dire straits to appear here) who move next door to one very evil family. Every scare is telegraphed, every plot turn telegraphed and almost every scene is so poorly lit that you’d be forgiven for thinking Heydon shot with night-vision goggles.
Fortunately, the film is very short – though you will be spending every one of its 81 minutes wondering exactly why anybody would have devoted time and energy to this non-entity of a movie in the first place.
Isabelle opens June 28 in Toronto.
