The Watchers

Directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan

Written by Ishana Night Shyamalan, based on the novel by A.M. Shine

Starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell and Olwen Fouéré

Classification 14A; 102 minutes

Opens in theatres June 7

In The Watchers, mythical creatures stalk a haunted forest, killing anyone roaming alone in the dark, and observe the few human survivors through a two-way mirror in a concrete bunker. The so-called watchers study – and occasionally terrorize – the human specimens, eventually mimicking their sounds and appearances without quite capturing the spirit of their subjects.

That’s not just an out-there premise. It’s also a perhaps-unintended metaphor for Ishana Night Shyamalan’s feature debut. The Gen Z daughter of twist-master M. Night Shyamalan has spent her life watching her dad and his work. She’s written and directed on his AppleTV+ series The Servant and worked as a second-unit director on his past two movies, the deliciously off-the-wall thrillers Old and Knock at the Cabin. Now she’s stepping out on her own – though trapped in his shadow – with a lumbering fable about terrified people isolated in the woods, seeking cover from unseen tormentors who may or may not be what they seem. Sound familiar?

The Watchers lands somewhere between the elder Shyamalan’s The Village and Lady in the Water – the latter based on bedtime stories that the patriarch would tell his young daughter – while also echoing his other movies. The big mystery to The Watchers isn’t where and when to expect the inevitable twist, but how in the sixth sense did Ishana find a novel that was written like one of her dad’s yarns? She is adapting Irish author A.M. Shine’s 2022 novel, and her father is along for the ride as producer, effectively co-signing the nepo-baby project.

As a daughter following her father’s footsteps into filmmaking, Shyamalan is pulling a Sofia Coppola – except that The Virgin Suicides filmmaker, an original nepo-baby success story, made her mark telling the kinds of stories that her father Francis Ford Coppola and his generation would typically ignore. Shyamalan on the other hand … well at least she didn’t set her movie in Philadelphia like her father always does.

The Watchers is about an American in Ireland, a grieving young woman named Mina (Dakota Fanning, struggling to make this all work). She spends evenings on the town, wearing wigs rented from the local theatre shop, trying on different personalities. And then she aimlessly heads to the woods, where car batteries, people and the laws of latitude and longitude go to die.

Mina finds salvation from all the creepy scurrying and banshee screams in a bunker, where all the drama becomes a manifestation of her grief. She’s isolated, pushing away those who are trying to help her, often staring at but not recognizing her own reflection.

The people she’s trapped in the bunker with mostly remain cyphers. None are compelling. It’s not easy to play your cards close to your chest while also drawing in the audience. That goes not only for the characters but also Shyamalan’s too-slow world-building, tethered mostly to this single location full of dullards.

Shyamalan 2.0 is shaping up to be an elegant filmmaker whose work could use more torque. Images like Fanning’s golden locks disappearing into the cold grey fog or reflections layered upon reflections during a climactic stand off caught my eye, if not my breath.

Her big swing into dark, wonky fairy tale territory (you know where she gets that confidence) is admirable, but the results are punishingly boring, which is something you could never accuse her dad’s most unhinged movies of being.