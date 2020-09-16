 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Intense domestic drama The Nest cements 2020 as the Year of Jude Law

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jude Law gives a teeth-gnashing performance as Rory in The Nest.

Elevation Pictures

  • The Nest
  • Written and directed by Sean Durkin
  • Starring Jude Law, Carrie Coon and Michael Culkin
  • Classification R; 107 minutes

rating

3.5 out of 4 stars


If it is possible for one actor alone to save 2020 – a big if, I realize – then maybe we can crown Jude Law as some kind of pandemic-era panacea. While the actor long ago abandoned pretenses of being a marquee leading man – he is far too live-wire, too unpredictable to anchor an action franchise or a straight-ahead rom-com – it is only in the past few years that the Brit has genuinely embraced his lot as the movie world’s most handsome wild card. Like Tom Hardy, except without the annoying voices.

If I had to pick a turning point in Law’s trajectory, it might be 2013′s Don Hemingway, a raucous bit of British gangster fetishism that relied entirely on the actor’s spittle-and-huff imitation of a criminal madman. From there, the actor has been enlivening productions both big (Captain Marvel) and small (Vox Lux), always injecting a welcome level of knowing danger to the proceedings, as if the whole acting game was the easiest thing in the world for him but, ah what the heck, he’ll give you a little show regardless.

Story continues below advertisement

By pure happenstance, Law’s two best projects since this career swerve arrive this week, within days of each other. This past Monday, HBO premiered its Sky TV co-production The Third Day, a folk-horror miniseries that lets Law play both the hero and the cad and has great fun urging the actor to lose his mind in the process. Depending on your tolerance for pagan symbolism and lots and lots of blood, your mileage on The Third Day may vary. But know that Law is thoroughly excellent as he wades through the madness.

On the more mainstream end of things, Friday marks the release of The Nest, an intense new film that pivots on a tremendous, teeth-gnashing performance from Law as a 1980s father whose aspirations of upward mobility threaten to destroy his life. As conceived by Canadian writer-director Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene), The Nest is excellently engineered domestic drama, with characters walking on just the right number of eggshells around each other until they crack wide open. (Blame Durkin’s choice of title for all the bird metaphors here.)

Open this photo in gallery

Carrie Coon is an ideal partner for Law in this delicate dance of marital tension.

Elevation Pictures

After moving his brood from shiny, happy America to dour, class-obsessed England, which he fled under unexplained but eventually intuited circumstances, Rory begins to sloppily build the life he’s always wanted. Or the one that he felt he deserved. He rents a cavernous country mansion (“Led Zeppelin recorded an album here!”), begins to spin wild deals at his commodities shop and further alienates his American wife Allison (Carrie Coon), whose suspicions that her husband is a fraud intensify with every poor excuse and bounced cheque.

Meanwhile, the pair’s two children, younger lad Benjamin (Charlie Shotwell) and teenage daughter Samantha (Oona Roche), struggle with their new social circumstances, leading to bad crowds for Samantha, isolation for Benjamin. If Rory cares about the plight of his family, he doesn’t make much of a show of it – it is all about climbing above his circumstances until he can see everyone below, begging him for a hand up, too.

Durkin’s material is icy, barbed stuff – I lost track of the number of chilly glares that Allison and Rory exchange – but the filmmaker isn’t as interested in building to some grand explosion of tension as he is in exploring the day-to-day disappointments we all carry with us. This requires something more difficult of Law and Coon than simple shouting matches. Any working actor can scream at the top of their lungs. It takes performers of a different calibre to convey the sometimes silent resentment and loathing that Allison and Rory direct at each other.

Which is why Law is so tremendous here. He gives Rory a certain charming sleaze but never lets the audience forget that he is a man of exceptional desperation. And in the typically excellent Coon (The Leftovers), Law finds a perfect dance partner for this tango of marital tension.

Yet while The Nest is an ideal home for the talents of its stars, Durkin does allow himself a little too much genre leeway. At one point, Rory and Allison’s new, seemingly never-ending estate gives off the air of a haunted house, and I wondered for two seconds too long whether Durkin was going to turn this into some kind of ghost story. The film’s climax, meanwhile, teases a tragedy that would be pure melodrama. I should be thankful that, in the end, Durkin doesn’t take his own bait. And I am. But mostly, I’m happy for Jude Law. May his 2021, and ours, be even better.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nest opens in theatres across Canada on Sept. 18

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies