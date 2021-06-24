 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Film Reviews

Film Review

Iranian drama Sun Children finds intense joy amidst immeasurable heartbreak

Twelve-year-old Ali (Roohollah Zamani), fourth from left, and his friends in a scene from Sun Children.

Sun Children

Directed by Majid Majidi

Written by Majid Majidi and Nima Javidi

Starring Javad Ezzati and Ali Nassirian

Classification N/A; 99 minutes

Critic’s pick

What lengths would you go to to change your fortunes? What depths would you plunder to feed and house your family knowing that the entire responsibility rests on your shoulders alone? These are some of the heart-wrenching questions explored in veteran Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s new film Sun Children. Only they’re being asked of children, forced into backbreaking and often illegal work from a very young age.

Majidi opens Sun Children with a dedication to the 152 million children forced into child labour around the world, a continuation of his focus on child poverty and marginalized populations through earlier films like 2001′s Baran and the Academy Award-nominated 1997 film Children of Heaven.

Sun Children follows a group of four boys, led by the charismatic and determined Ali, played by newcomer Rouhollah Zamani. Alongside Ali, his friends Mamad, Reza and Abolfazl keep their families afloat by working in a garage and committing petty crimes throughout Tehran. All of them are ostensibly on their own, with fathers succumbing to addiction and mothers struggling to survive. Ali’s mother is in hospital suffering from shock after a house fire took her daughter’s life.

Zamani and his co-stars were chosen through auditions held amongst the teens who work peddling wares in Tehran’s subways

After a botched robbery, their fates are miraculously altered when a crime boss enlists Ali and his gang to dig up a buried treasure that he promises will flip their fortunes and change their lives. All they have to do is enroll in a local school for unhoused children and tunnel from the school’s basement to the nearby cemetery. From here, each of their lives do in fact evolve until finally Ali finds himself alone, singularly focused on finding what’s hidden beneath the dusty city soil. His desperate search ends in anger, frustration and heartbreak.

Despite the heavy material, the film manages to imbue the story with heart and even breakthrough moments of joy. It’s a solid addition to Majidi’s oeuvre, and certainly won’t be the last we see of the young Zamani, whose charisma and depth reveal a natural gift for acting that makes him one to watch, having already won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for best young actor at last year’s Venice Film Festival.

Zamani and his young co-stars were all chosen through auditions held amongst the teens who work peddling wares in Tehran’s subways. Beguiling to watch on screen, their captivating authenticity carries the film, elevating its occasionally flat storytelling to something truly tender, ensuring the story will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Sun Children is available across digital and on-demand platforms, including Apple TV/iTunes and Google Play, starting June 25

