Open this photo in gallery Maisa Abd Elhadi as Mariam, left, and Kais Nashif as Salam Abbass in Tel Aviv on Fire. Patricia Peribáñez/Courtesy of Unobstructed View

Tel Aviv on Fire

Directed by Sameh Zoabi

Sameh Zoabi Written by Sameh Zoabi

Sameh Zoabi Starring: Kais Nashef, Lubna Azabal and Yaniv Biton

Kais Nashef, Lubna Azabal and Yaniv Biton Classification: PG; 97 minutes

rating

The Palestinian writer-director Sameh Zoabi likely won’t win an Oscar for his good-humoured farce on the Israeli – Palestinian conflict, but could we interest him in a peace prize? Because his film is about sympathy and listening to both sides, and his irreverence is charming.

The film is called Tel Aviv on Fire, yet nothing is inflamed. Kais Nashef stars as a mild-mannered Palestinian flunkie who only through nepotism and bilingual fluency lands a job as a production assistant on a popular Palestinian soap opera set in the months preceding the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. He manages to fall upward into a scriptwriting position, where he is subject to the competing wishes of a temperamental French actress and an Israeli checkpoint officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Yaniv Biton as Captain Assi Tzur, back, and Nashif as Salam, a Palestinian flunkie who lands a job on a popular soap opera set in the months preceding the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Patricia Peribáñez/Courtesy of Unobstructed View

Nashef is a sombre Roberto Benigni in his role as a sincere bumbler, defusing situational bombs with hummus-based subterfuge and desperate diplomacy. This satire in Hebrew and Arabic is an answer in an allegorical and comical way, about a mad circumstance and a man in the middle of it. A tense and painful backdrop, sure, but there’s no stick up Zoabi’s butt, just an olive branch.

Tel Aviv on Fire opens in Toronto on Aug. 2; Montreal, Aug. 9.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.