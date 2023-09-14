Open this photo in gallery: Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot in A Haunting In Venice.20th Century Studios/Handout

A Haunting in Venice

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Written by Michael Green, based on the novel Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Tina Fey and Michelle Yeoh

Classification PG; 103 minutes

Opens in theatres Sept. 15

There is one great mystery at the heart of the new Hercule Poirot adventure that only director Kenneth Branagh can hope to solve: Why is the man spending what should/could be the prime filmmaking years of his career rehashing detective stories with almost no creative or thematic flair?

The obvious answer is cold, hard easy-franchise cash – j’accuse, Monsieur Moneybags! But making three Poirot adaptations over the course of six years hints at some kind of larger artistic ambition that keeps the Agatha Christie cash-train movin’. So it is a shame to report that Branagh’s latest Poirot project, A Haunting in Venice, keeps that particular case file closed.

Adapted from Christie’s 1969 novel Hallowe’en Party, Branagh’s old-new murder-mystery lightly slathers on a layer of supernatural spookiness to the proceedings that was absent from 2017′s Murder on the Orient Express and last year’s Death on the Nile, both of which were forgettably fine, or perhaps finely forgettable. Not that a few claps of thunder here, a few dark shadows there do much to elevate what appears to be Branagh’s default adaptation mode: a ho-hum procedural that places all of the responsibility to be baseline interesting on the film’s many perp-walk-worthy co-stars.

Burnt out from cracking cases – and losing a few surprisingly murderous friends in the process – the magnificently mustachioed Poirot (Branagh) is taking it easy in Venice, downing sweets and fending off admirers with the help of his thuggish bodyguard (Riccardo Scamarcio). But then his old friend, the mystery novelist/Christie stand-in Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey), comes along with a proposition: Help solve a death that has stumped experts to the point that the only reasonable culprit seems to be supernatural in origin, and reclaim your world-renown glory.

Open this photo in gallery: Adapted from Christie’s 1969 novel Hallowe’en Party, Branagh’s old-new murder-mystery lightly slathers on a layer of supernatural spookiness to the proceedings.20th Century Studios/Handout

Off our Belgian brainiac goes to a séance hosted by the mother (Kelly Reilly) of a beautiful and now deceased young woman. Joining them are the house doctor (Jamie Dornan) in love with the mother, a shifty mystic (Michelle Yeoh), a kindly but overprotective housekeeper (Camille Cottin), and a precocious little boy who seems to have a regular dialogue with the dead (Jude Hill, the star of Branagh’s last non-Poirot film, Belfast).

Assembling what amounts to a decent table at the Golden Globe Awards, Branagh’s cast seems to have been instructed to do whatever their hearts desire. Each performer operates as if they are in fact the lead character of a different movie than the one they’re actually making, with the aggravating results only driving the audience’s blood lust – better solve this case quick, before the actors become the murder victims.

Fey is particularly ill-served by her director here, permanently stuck in fast-talk Rosalind Russell mode. Reilly, meanwhile, decides to have her face frozen in seductive shock, while Dornan (also a Belfast veteran) appears to constantly be on the verge of napping, having the right idea after memorizing his dialogue from Michael Green’s yawn-y screenplay. Yeoh is the only one who seems to have figured out how to have fun while also ensuring that her audience is enjoying the proceedings, too. Yet she seems to be of little ultimate interest to Branagh, or anyone else.

It is not that the director-slash-star is being selfish or malicious here by, say, focusing on his own performance at the expense of his cast. The hero is a distressingly charmless creation, a notch or two down in charisma even from his previous two Poirot films. And Branagh seems to know it, framing his character as if a passive spectator to his own narrative.

Open this photo in gallery: Assembling what amounts to a decent table at the Golden Globe Awards, Branagh’s cast seems to have been instructed to do whatever their hearts desire.20th Century Studios/Handout

By the time the deep dark truth about the mysterious case is revealed – in a series of twists that are more “agh” than “aha” – even the hardest core of Christie fans won’t be itching for a fourth Poirot go-round from Branagh. Which will not only benefit audiences but also the filmmaker himself.

The world might not need more easy-going nostalgia trips like Belfast – but we have all definitely had our fill of this particular portrait of Poirot.