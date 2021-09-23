Open this photo in gallery Jake Gyllenhaal in a scene from The Guilty. Netflix via AP

The Guilty

Directed by Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua Written by Nic Pizzolatto

Nic Pizzolatto Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal Classification 14A, 89 min.

14A, 89 min. Available in theatres starting Sept. 24, and coming to Netflix Oct. 1.

Equalizer and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty (a remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name) follows troubled police officer Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) over the course of one night as he attempts to make sense of a phone call he receives from an abducted woman. Demoted to 911 dispatcher following his shooting of a young civilian, disgraced Baylor is more than disaffected – he is bad-tempered and angry with himself and others to the point of sickness. Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (of True Detective fame) offer up a study of taut austerity, favouring close-up shots of the anguish which etches itself across Gyllenhaal’s face, and enclosed settings which deprive both Baylor and the viewer of crucial information. Fuqua is reliable in his continued ability to craft tense and measured films for broad audiences looking for complicated tales of morality. Here, narrators are not to be trusted and heroes are false idols.

