 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Film Reviews

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Jake Gyllenhaal’s complex portrayal of a cop in crisis drives director Antoine Fuqua’s new thriller The Guilty

Sarah-Tai Black
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Jake Gyllenhaal in a scene from The Guilty.

Netflix via AP

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • The Guilty
  • Directed by Antoine Fuqua
  • Written by Nic Pizzolatto
  • Starring Jake Gyllenhaal
  • Classification 14A, 89 min.
  • Available in theatres starting Sept. 24, and coming to Netflix Oct. 1.

Equalizer and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty (a remake of the 2018 Danish film of the same name) follows troubled police officer Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) over the course of one night as he attempts to make sense of a phone call he receives from an abducted woman. Demoted to 911 dispatcher following his shooting of a young civilian, disgraced Baylor is more than disaffected – he is bad-tempered and angry with himself and others to the point of sickness. Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (of True Detective fame) offer up a study of taut austerity, favouring close-up shots of the anguish which etches itself across Gyllenhaal’s face, and enclosed settings which deprive both Baylor and the viewer of crucial information. Fuqua is reliable in his continued ability to craft tense and measured films for broad audiences looking for complicated tales of morality. Here, narrators are not to be trusted and heroes are false idols.

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s pick designation across all coverage. (Television reviews, typically based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies