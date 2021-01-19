 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Jason Segel deserves better than the gooey sentimentalism of Our Friend, and so do you

Barry Hertz
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jason Segel stars in director Gabriela Cowperthwaite's Our Friend.

CLAIRE FOLGER/Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

  • Our Friend
  • Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite
  • Written by Brad Ingelsby
  • Starring Jason Segel, Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson
  • Classification R; 124 minutes

The new drama Our Friend poses two important questions: Where has Jason Segel been hiding these past few years? And how much on-screen pain and suffering can moviegoers take?

The two queries aren’t necessarily related, as Segel is one of the few bright spots in director Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s stretched-out cancer drama. Playing the titular best buddy of surly journalist Matt (Casey Affleck) and sunny regional-theatre actress Nicole (Dakota Johnson) who drops everything to help the couple and their two kids deal with Nicole’s terminal cancer diagnosis, Segel expends all the rumpled charm and warmth that made his work in The Muppets, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and I Love You, Man so memorable. Heck, I’ll even go to bat for Segel in the mostly unloved The Five-Year Engagement.

Story continues below advertisement

The actor cuts a relatable, lovable, lumbering aw-shucks screen presence – which is why it’s been so puzzling that Segel has only made a handful of small, barely noticed indies between now and his last big performance, 2015′s David Foster Wallace drama The End of the Tour. I can only assume that Segel saw something profound in screenwriter Brad Ingelsby’s adaptation of Matthew Teague’s touchingly weepy Esquire essay that got lost and muddled along the way. Because the resulting film, while sporadically affecting, is ultimately a slog of gooey sentiment and needlessly long death rattles.

Perhaps the drama would have been easier to digest if Ingelsby and Cowperthwaite hadn’t decided to slice and dice their story’s timeline to the point of incomprehensibility. While Teague’s feature unfolds in a largely chronological order, Our Friend hopscotches around time, offering not especially helpful title cards denoting how far or not we’re into Nicole’s diagnosis. While this back-and-forth technique can work (see Greta Gerwig’s Little Women), here it only alienates, turning characters into question marks.

Late in the film, the reliably blunt Cherry Jones pops up as a hospice nurse promising the emotionally exhausted Dane and Matt that “we’re almost at the end.” She’s lying, though. It takes Our Friend a whole 20 more minutes to wrap up.

Our Friend is available digitally on-demand, including Rogers On Demand and Apple TV/iTunes, starting Jan. 22

In the interest of consistency, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a critic’s choice designation across all coverage. (Television reviews, typically based on an incomplete season, are exempt.)

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies