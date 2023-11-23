Directed by Sam Esmail

Written by Sam Esmail, based on the novel by Rumaan Alam

Starring Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Julia Roberts

Classification N/A; 138 minutes

Opens in select theatres Nov. 24; streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 8

Leave the World Behind, the new film from Mr. Robot showrunner Sam Esmail, comes freighted with a lot of expectations. Buoyed by a cast of veteran onscreen favourites (Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon), the apocalyptic thriller – an adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s acclaimed 2020 novel of the same name – also boasts the prestige of having Barack and Michelle Obama as executive producers. As the film’s punchy and bold opening credits roll – with the Obamas named front and centre in a large font – there is a certain type of progressive cultural cachet that Leave the World Behind is leaning into.

This elevated status (or the assumption of such a thing) permeates much of Esmail’s film inasmuch as his trademark self-conscious and readily legible stylistic choices are at its forefront. The film opens with married couple Amanda (Roberts) and Clay Sandford (Hawke), and their children Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie) leaving their Prospect Park home for a spur-of-the-moment getaway at a luxurious rental home just a short way out of New York. The white family’s weekend trip is interrupted, though, by the middle-of-the-night arrival of G.H. Scott (Ali), the successful and well-off Black man who owns the vacation property, and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la). Prompted by a mysterious cyberattack and subsequent power outage in the city, the pair are trying to find shelter in their as-of-now rented home.

This is an undoubtedly tense affair that is further heightened by the differences in race and class between the two families. Their vastly different levels of trust and generosity amongst each other is a central point of tension which is only amplified by Esmail and his Mr. Robot cinematographer Tod Campbell’s use of dramatic angles, slow zooms, and sprawling yet finely defined and detailed long shots. With its reliance on stylized yet realistic special effects and evocative tableaus, Leave the World Behind firmly positions itself as an unfolding of formal and narrative complications.

We witness Amanda’s cringeworthy affection for ‘90s R&B – the soundtrack boasts emphatic use of songs by Blackstreet and Next, both quintessential to the genre – alongside what is her clearly racialized distrust of the Scott family. Clay, established early on in the film as the more liberal and trusting half of the Sandfords (complete with his title of English and Media Arts college professor and worn-in Bikini Kill T-shirt), ends up deserting a Spanish-speaking woman on the side of the road and, later, engages the college-aged Ruth in subtle flirtation.

The Scotts, for their part, must entrust their safety – or at least part of it – to a white family who has relegated them to the basement suite of their own home, with both G.H. and Ruth coming to find their own kind of camaraderie, for better or worse, with each of the Sandford family members. Between Roberts’ deeply suspicious Amanda, Hawke’s cool, easygoing Clay, Ali’s refined and all-too-gracious G.H., and Myha’la’s blunt yet succinct Ruth, it is a perfectly cast medley of personalities that alternate between clashing and finding communion amongst one another.

Open this photo in gallery: From the left, Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali and Myha’la in a scene from Leave The World Behind.Netflix

What the characters of Leave the World Behind offer, more than anything, is a series of ongoing negotiations around the truth about each other and the world outside – a narrative of learning and unlearning, an awareness of their own knowledge or lack thereof, and the subsequent fear and distrust that comes with both. It takes the apocalyptic anxiety of “what if …?” and “what now …?” and expands it to a feature-length guessing game, anxiously teasing these questions out through character, dialogue, and ominous use of visual iconography and doom-shrouded sound.

Like Esmail’s work on Mr. Robot, Leave the World Behind is nihilistic – almost tiringly so, given the privileged lives of its characters – in its vision of the world and the structures that leave some to fend for themselves while others are afforded the privilege of, if not safety, then at least knowledge.

Ultimately, what marks Esmail’s successes with Leave the World Behind is also what marks his failures. For more than two hours, we are completely immersed in the filmmaker’s compelling and deeply studied world of dread. It’s unfortunate, then, that the film’s conclusion feels too easy and abrupt a solution for its own elaborate narrative and emotional arithmetic.

Special to The Globe and Mail