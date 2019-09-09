 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Keira Knightley gives a taut performance in solid docu-thriller Official Secrets

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Keira Knightley gives a taut performance in solid docu-thriller Official Secrets

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Keira Knightley stars as Katharine Gun in Official Secrets.

Courtesy of Entertainment One

  • Official Secrets
  • Directed by Gavin Hood
  • Written by Gregory Bernstein, Sara Bernstein and Gavin Hood (based on The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War, by Marcia Mitchell and Thomas Mitchell)
  • Starring Keira Knightley, Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, Adam Bakri, Indira Varma, Rhys Ifans and Ralph Fiennes
  • Classification: 14A
  • 112 minutes

rating

Keira Knightley’s character violates Britain’s Official Secrets Act some 10 minutes into the brooding docu-thriller Official Secrets, which is about 9:59 after the actress violates her unofficial insistence on period dramas only. But if there is no bustle to her usual bustle, there is absolutely a bee in Knightley’s bonnet.

She portrays Katharine Gun, a British intelligence translator who leaked top-secret information concerning international arm-twisting by the United States in its hell-bent push for the invasion of Iraq in 2003. The film’s trailer suggests a level of suspense the film itself fails to deliver, especially for audiences groomed on gun silencers, fog-set intrigue or something like director Gavin Hood’s excellent Eye in the Sky from 2015. No, this well-acted political drama plays out in the open, with fewer spies coming in from the cold – though Knightley does don a heavy scarf against the overcast weather – and more truth-to-power righteousness of, say, The Post. (Speaking of which, people who make their livings in newsrooms will get a kick out of a fantastic spellcheck scene.)

Story continues below advertisement

While Rhys Ifans chews scenery as a scruff-faced foreign correspondent, Knightley plays it taut and believable, and, as we know, nobody walks on cobblestones better than she. The end result is a professionally made film that is whistle-blowingly relevant, starring an excellent actress who successfully comes in from her Pride & Prejudice past.

Official Secrets opens Sept. 13.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter