 Skip to main content

Film Reviews Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern’s literary-hoax drama JT LeRoy will leave you feeling scammed

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Film Review

Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern’s literary-hoax drama JT LeRoy will leave you feeling scammed

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Jim Sturgess, Kristen Stewart, and Laura Dern in JT LeRoy.

Allen Fraser/Handout

  • JT LeRoy
  • Directed by Justin Kelly
  • Written by Justin Kelly and Savannah Knoop
  • Starring Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern
  • Classification 14A
  • 108 minutes

rating

If truth is stranger than fiction, than why is JT LeRoy so plainly uninspired? Director Justin Kelly’s attempt to demystify a bizarre cultural scandal, JT LeRoy has much in its favour: two top-tier performers in Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern, a Hollywood setting ripe for satire, and a deliciously weird-but-real tale at its core.

How Kristen Stewart and Laura Dern dissected the tough-to-swallow layers of the JT LeRoy literary scandal

Yet despite the efforts of its stars and the inherent juiciness of its source material, the film falls flat when it should bounce with surreal glee. Perhaps it’s because Kelly is only telling half a story here, with his film ignoring the motivations behind exactly why author Laura Albert (Dern) decided to make up a literary persona named “JT LeRoy,” and instead focusing on how she gently coerced her sister-in-law, Savannah Knoop (Stewart), into maintaining the ruse.

Story continues below advertisement

There is little mystery as to why Kelly has chosen to side with Knoop – her name is right up front as the film’s co-screenwriter – but that doesn’t lessen the narrative and stylistic disappointment that follows.

JT LeRoy opens May 3 in Toronto, Vancouver, and Edmonton

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter