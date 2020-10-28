 Skip to main content
Film Review

Larry Weinstein’s film Beethoven’s Hair is rather charming and subtly spiritual

Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A scene from the documentary Beethoven's Hair.

Courtesy of Hot Docs

  • Beethoven’s Hair
  • Directed by Larry Weinstein
  • Written by Russell Martin, Thomas Wallner
  • Starring Alfredo Guevara, Ira Brilliant
  • Classification G; 84 minutes


rating

3 out of 4 stars

It is sad but true that the man who set the poem Ode to Joy to glorious music was an ill-tempered loner who spent the later part of his life deaf and in physical distress. The German composer Ludwig van Beethoven was an enigma, from the tips of his toes to the top of his head. A documentary by the Canadian director Larry Weinstein concentrates on the latter.

Beethoven’s Hair is a television film from 2005 reissued on the occasion of the composer’s 250th birthday. An off-beat forensic odyssey through the ages and Arizona, the story is enlivened by kitsch, dramatic uses of thunderstorms, Beethoven’s lush music and enthusiastic talking heads with authoritative umlauts in their names. “He must have been a knockout with the ladies,” proclaims musicologist Hebe A. Jeffrey, about Ludwig van’s romantic possibilities.

Story continues below advertisement

In his last testament, the composer asked for posthumous diagnosis of the unexplained maladies he endured. An autopsy was not conclusive. The film entertainingly follows a lock of his hair taken in 1827 from the composer’s corpse in Vienna all the way to the American Southwest, where a pair of mismatched Beethoven enthusiasts come into possession of the melodious curls and seek to unlock, one might say, its scientific clues.

The film is more than mere diagnostic chase. Against the backdrop of discovering how Beethoven died, we learn about what make his empathetic music still live today. It’s all rather charming, and subtly spiritual.

Beethoven’s Hair screens virtually at Toronto’s HotDocs Cinema and will be available on AppleTV and Amazon Prime on Oct. 27.

Plan your screen time with the weekly What to Watch newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies