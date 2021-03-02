Open this photo in gallery Andra Day plays Billie Holiday. Photo Credit: Takashi Seida/Paramount Pictures

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Directed by Lee Daniels

Lee Daniels Written by Suzan-Lori Parks and Johann Hari

Suzan-Lori Parks and Johann Hari Starring Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes and Garrett Hedlund

Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes and Garrett Hedlund Classification R; 131 minutes

“Why does he hate us so?” This was my thought as the first moments of The United States vs. Billie Holiday, the latest film from director Lee Daniels, took shape on my screen. The belaboured biopic opens with the scene of a real-life lynching and, in classic Daniels style, little to no thought is given to the effects of such images on the Black audiences, who themselves make no small percentage of the director’s viewing demographic, never mind its narrative purpose.

This disregard and lack of care for the affective potential of images of Black life onscreen is one of the main connective tissues of Daniels’ work in both film and television. From the strange cultural juggernaut of 2009′s Precious to Fox’s primetime folly Empire (a novel idea of a postmodern soap opera that seemed to almost immediately devolve into only the basest of Daniels’ most lecherous ideas), the Philadelphia native has shown us time and again that his priority as a writer-director continues to be the fetishization and exploitation of Black people as cultural product.

Which is why, in a way, it makes sense that he would be drawn to the story of jazz legend Billie Holiday. A woman who publicly struggled with substance abuse, had several high-profile run-ins with the law, and was known for her tumultuous intimate relationships, these are only glimpses of the things that we truly know about the transcendent Holiday.

Common sense would impart that these aspects of her life are just that: aspects, neither definitive in their scope nor whole in their depiction of a life lived. But for a director like Daniels, they would surely present themselves as the kind of titillating, “raw” material that he so enjoys taking advantage of in order to act out his projects of cruelty.

Based on the book Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs by English writer Johann Hari, Daniels’ film is eager to narrow the scope of not only Holiday’s humanity, but also the cultural context that Hari so clearly sets out. Daniels’ premise follows the singer as she is violently targeted, over a period of decades, by the U.S. government following the release of her striking 1939 song Strange Fruit, itself based on a poem about lynching written by Abel Meeropol.

Outside of outlining the prerequisite “bad guys” (Harry J. Anslinger, commissioner of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Federal Bureau of Narcotics and mastermind of America’s War on Drugs), the film does little to properly situate us within the historical and cultural landscape that greeted Holiday and her song. In real life, Holiday introduced her first public performance of Strange Fruit by speaking of her father and the irrevocable fact that he died because, as a Black man, he was refused medical treatment.

In Daniels’ vision, we are flung waywardly into a muddled half-history that seems not to care at all about the potent and moving social realities of its own premise. It is lazy filmmaking made all the more worse for its cloying belief that any audience would find any sort of care for the life and legacy of one of Black history’s most daring artists.

We are subject to an almost montage-like, bloated two hours of trauma after trauma after trauma. The film seems to almost revel in what more it can throw at Holiday, here played by first-time actor and singer Andra Day, who – despite the film’s almost innumerable narrative and stylistic faults (why, in the year 2021, is a film made with this kind of money using what appears to be no more than an “old-timey” filter?) – makes the best of what she has been given. If there is anything that this manipulative biopic has accomplished it is reaching what feels like the apex of Daniels’ twisted, so-called artistic impulses.

Even more than that, what The United States vs. Billie Holiday does, politically, is assume a loose association with the radical politic of Strange Fruit and, indeed, of the singer herself. It assumes that in taking on these subjects as its focus, you will believe it is not just well-intentioned, but politically informed.

It’s a film that punishes its main character and, rather than watching her live (forget celebrating her life in its wholeness), waits – perhaps almost hopes – for her to finally die, having finally endured too much. Perhaps most damningly, it is a film that dares to falsely suggest a love toward Black people when, in actuality, it shows us only contempt.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday is available on-demand, including Apple TV/iTunes and the Cineplex Store, starting March 2

In the interest of consistency across all critics’ reviews, The Globe has eliminated its star-rating system in film and theatre to align with coverage of music, books, visual arts and dance. Instead, works of excellence will be noted with a Critic’s Pick designation across all coverage.