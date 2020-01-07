 Skip to main content

Film Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Film Review

Legal drama Just Mercy is people-pleasing feel-goodery that lacks depth

Barry Hertz
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Michael B. Jordan, left, stars as Bryan Stevenson, who moves to Alabama to take on the case of Walter McMillan (Jamie Foxx), convicted of killing a white teenage girl decades ago.

Jake Netter/Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

  • Just Mercy
  • Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton
  • Written by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
  • Starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Rob Morgan
  • Classification PG; 136 minutes

rating

After its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this past September, I asked whether it was too early, or too annoying, to declare Just Mercy the shoo-in for that year’s TIFF People’s Choice Award. Director Destin Daniel Cretton’s legal thriller is the kind of movie where, when its characters applaud, the audience joins in. Yet since its fall festival tour, the heat on Just Mercy has significantly cooled, which I have to agree with after taking it in a second time over the holidays.

Chief among the film’s problems is its intense people-pleaser sensibility, which defines all of Just Mercy, a drama whose mission is noble – it’s based on the real life of lawyer Bryan Stevenson, who’s dedicated his career to examining death-row cases – but whose style is strictly procedural. Michael B. Jordan stars as Stevenson, who moves to Alabama to take on the case of Walter McMillan (Jamie Foxx), convicted of killing a white teenage girl decades ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Cretton (Short Term 12) is skilled at pulling apart the pieces of a horribly unjust legal system, but struggles to give Stevenson or McMillan much depth beyond “lawyer” and “inmate.” (The less said about Brie Larson’s legal assistant the better, not because the actress is bad, just unbelievably ill-served.) Yet Jordan, Foxx and long-time character actor Rob Morgan, who plays a definitively guilty man on death row who nevertheless invokes extreme sympathy, take the little material they’re given and play it as deep as possible, turning in memorable performances. But there is also a reason that Just Mercy never did end up getting that People’s Choice Award back at TIFF.

Just Mercy opens Jan. 10

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies